PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi

Al-Khelaifi spoke to reporters at Luis Enrique's unveiling as new manager
Al-Khelaifi spoke to reporters at Luis Enrique's unveiling as new manager
Reuters
Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (24) must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at the club as the French champions will not let him leave for free next year, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Wednesday.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

But he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have in the past tried and failed to land the World Cup-winning forward.

PSG face the dilemma of allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract and being unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros they spent in 2017 to sign him from AS Monaco.

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club's new manager.

"We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can't do that. This is a French club.

"He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear."

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017
Reuters

Mbappe has finished as Ligue 1's top scorer in the last five seasons and PSG will be eager to keep him having already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Messi, a seven-times Ballon d'Or winner, opted not to renew his contract for a move to Inter Miami.

Mbappe also said French President Emmanuel Macron had no influence on his career choices after the leader said he would push for the forward to stay in the country's capital.

Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend