Palestinian FA demands FIFA to take 'decisive action' against Israel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Palestinian FA demands FIFA to take 'decisive action' against Israel
Palestinian FA demands FIFA to take 'decisive action' against Israel
The FIFA Congress will take place in May
The FIFA Congress will take place in May
AFP
The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) is bringing a motion at the FIFA Congress in May demanding "decisive action" against Israel and its football association (IFA).

The motion, which would require the first debate at a major sports body conference on the war in the Gaza Strip, will be one of the main items on the agenda in Bangkok at the annual meeting, along with the choice of host of the 2027 Women's World Cup and a plan to combat racism.

The proposal is based on a letter the PFA sent to FIFA in March.

It calls for "appropriate sanctions, with immediate effect, against Israeli teams, including national representative teams and club teams, due to the international law violations committed by the Israeli occupation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza".

Israel's military offensive followed the October 7th attack by Hamas in southern Israel.

The PFA accuses its Israeli counterpart the IFA of violating FIFA's statutes by recognising clubs based in occupied territory and for failing to take "decisive action against discrimination and racism, in the areas under its jurisdiction".

"Only in Israeli football can a club openly block Arabs from joining its ranks, and harsh violence is treated solely as a disciplinary infraction," the PFA statement said singling out Beitar Jerusalem which, it said, has never signed an Arab player.

The proposal was supported by the Algerian, Iraqi, Jordanian, Syrian and Yemeni football federations - but not by Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

The agenda in Bangkok also includes the creation of new FIFA committees "including seven for women's football", and the choice of the host for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

A joint European bid by Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands will be pitted against the United States and Mexico - already hosts of the previous year's men's World Cup alongside Canada.

Mentions
FootballIsraelPalestine
Related Articles
Euro 2024 roundup: Wales, Greece and Poland fly into the final playoff stage
Israel boss says focused on football, not fans, ahead of Euros playoff
Barcelona fined 25,000 euros by UEFA for fans' racist behaviour in Paris
Show more
Football
Aston Villa fight back to beat Lille on penalties in Conference League quarter-finals
Fiorentina down stubborn Plzen in extra time to reach Conference League semi-finals
Complacency not to blame for end of Al Hilal's record winning run, says coach Jesus
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest
Gor Mahia vs Leopards: Who will take the bragging rights in Kenya's Mashemeji derby?
FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
Most Read
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings