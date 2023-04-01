RB Leipzig's Orban out for around 10 weeks with injury

Orban was injured on international duty
Reuters
Hungary's RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban (30) will be sidelined for around 10 weeks after sustaining a knee injury on international duty, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Leipzig captain Orban picked up the injury in their 1-1 friendly draw against Czech Republic on Sunday and was forced off the pitch 60 minutes into the game.

"More detailed examinations on Monday in Leipzig revealed that our captain sustained an injury to his right knee and will therefore be out of action for our team for around ten weeks," Leipzig said in a statement.

Orban has represented Hungary on 41 occasions since making his international debut in a 1-0 Nations League loss to Greece in October 2018.

