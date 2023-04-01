Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looking to invest in Leeds United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looking to invest in Leeds United
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looking to invest in Leeds United
Spieth and co are interested in Leeds
Spieth and co are interested in Leeds
Reuters
Rickie Fowler said he and fellow American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are looking to invest in Leeds United after 49ers Enterprises agreed on a takeover of the English soccer club.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his stake to the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise after they were relegated from the Premier League.

"There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT and Jordan potentially will be a part of it," Fowler told Sky Sports. 

"It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we will continue to root for Leeds.

"I feel like its (football) continuing to get bigger in the (United) States, but still since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."

The trio are looking to follow former NFL player J.J. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer international Kealia Watt, who have invested in Burnley.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquired Wrexham in November 2020 and secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

Mentions
GolfFowler RickieSpieth JordanThomas JustinFootballLeeds
Related Articles
Corey Conners holds steady to take PGA Championship lead
PGA Championship preview: Rahm and Scheffler lead the way as Spieth targets history
Leeds United confirm 49ers Enterprises as part of new ownership
Show more
Golf
LIV to continue as scheduled in 2024 despite PGA merger, says Dustin Johnson
US senators urge Justice Department to closely scrutinize PGA & LIV golf deal
Updated
Rory McIlroy seeing 'big steps of progress' in his game ahead of US Open bid
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'
Collin Morikawa still nursing back injury as he seeks first US Open crown
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka seek to keep US Open focus amid merger turmoil
Turmoil in professional game changes nothing in golf's spiritual home
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in mouthwatering pairing at upcoming US Open
US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement
Smith at peace with decision to join LIV Golf after merger news
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit