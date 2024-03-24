Geraint Thomas not focused on Giro-Tour double but will to win remains after patchy Volta

Geraint Thomas (37) may not have had the best Volta a Catalunya finishing 27th in the general classification, but he still has a lot more to work for in 2024. In this interview with Flashscore, the former Tour de France champion talked about his commitments in the coming months and what he will do after retiring.

With just a few weeks to go until the Giro d'Italia, Tadej Pogacar (25) continues to confirm that he is ready to dominate the scene with yet another victory as an absolute protagonist, that of the Volta, which came after he won four of the seven Catalan stages.

The Slovenian, twice winner of the Tour de France, already seems ready for the big races, such as the Giro and the Tour.

These are also races that Thomas, who became champion in France in 2018, is also aiming for.

The Englishman was interviewed exclusively by Flashscore right at the end of the Tour of Catalonia.

Q: You will race the Giro and the Tour. What is your goal for the season?

A: "Obviously the Giro comes first, so that's the priority at the moment. I will try to arrive there in the best possible shape and get the best possible result. And then yes, I will try to recover as best I can for the Tour and see what happens."

How does it feel when you lose a Grand Tour by just 14 seconds?

"Yes, it's not ideal, it wasn't nice, but in a way I took the positives. The preparation I had was not the best, I got a bit sick at the beginning, so to be in the mix was a bonus. It hurt, but at the same time I can still be proud of what I did."

How does the preparation for the Giro change compared to last year, knowing that Pogacar will be there?

"The preparation is still the same, I'm still trying to arrive in the best possible shape. And then of course you race with whoever is on the start line, obviously it will be tough with Pogacar there. But I think three weeks is a long time, so we have to stay positive and see what we can do."

The last person to achieve a one-two finish was Pantani in 1998. Why did the cyclists stop trying?

"Some have tried, but I think it's really difficult. And of course it's a huge challenge. I'm not trying to do the one-two, absolutely not. Pogacar maybe, but it's just super difficult. Everything is so specific now, I think just going to the Tour to try to win is really enough."

Can you choose just one option, better the Tour or the two Olympic golds?

"The Tour."

What would you like to win before you retire?

"Anything, to be honest, I feel I have nothing to prove now. I just enjoy my racing, I enjoy being with the guys and stuff and I do my best."

And what will you do once you retire?

"I don't know, I'll gain weight for sure. I' d like to stay in the sport, but right now I don't really know in what role."