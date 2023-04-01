Mauro Gianetti happy with Tadej Pogacar's progress after opening Tour de France stage

Mauro Gianetti (59), director of UAE Team Emirates, team of Tadej Pogacar (24) and Tour de France leader Adam Yates (30), has assessed for Flashscore the opening stage of the race and the duel between his main star and his top rival Jonas Vingegaard (26).

"We took the jersey, we won the stage, we had the response that was asked for, to see the real condition of Tadej (Pogacar), who proved to be in good condition and so it was a fantastic day," explained Gianetti on what happened on the opening day of the Grande Boucle.

The UAE director went on to explain that the strategy went perfectly to get the first victory of the current edition.

"Having two riders for the win and for the overall, you have to do it smart and play it well. Adam (Yates) took advantage of Tadej's presence to go and win the stage and put the jersey on."

Mauro Gianetti, UAE Team Emirates director, at the start of stage two of the Tour de France Flashscore

But it's not how it starts, it's how it ends. Asked if it will be a head-to-head between his pupil and Vingegaard, the Italian believes there is still a long way to go, but it could be.

"They are the contenders who have shown something more than the others, but it's only one day, there's a lot of road, you have to watch out for any movement."