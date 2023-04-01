Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match
Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match
Ronaldo went down under Sorous Rafiei's challenge early in the Group E tie in Riyadh
Ronaldo went down under Sorous Rafiei's challenge early in the Group E tie in Riyadh
Reuters
Al Nassr said their forward Cristiano Ronaldo (38) "showed a great deal of sportsmanship" after he urged the referee in Monday's Asian Champions League game against Persepolis to reverse a penalty decision given in his favour.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward went down under Sorous Rafiei's challenge early in the Group E tie in Riyadh, prompting the referee to point to the penalty spot.

Persepolis players protested the decision immediately and were joined by Ronaldo, who told the official the tackle was not worthy of a penalty.

The referee reviewed the incident on a pitchside monitor and rescinded the decision.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, with the point securing top spot in Group E and a place in the knockout rounds for the Saudi Pro League side.

Read the match report here.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo CristianoPersepolisAl NassrRafiei SoroushManchester UnitedReal Madrid
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al Nassr, says defender Alex Telles
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al Nassr are given Asian Champions League scare
Ten-man Al Nassr secure spot in Asian Champions League last 16
Show more
Football
Weekend highlights: A globetrotting goalscorer and football from a winter fairy tale
OPINION: Why Varane and Casemiro will not be leaving Man United in January despite rumours
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil losing faith in VAR after loss to Fulham
Australia captain Sam Kerr to miss Canada friendlies
Venue renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for Canadian football great's final game
Spain's Alexia Putellas pulls out of training camp due to knee injury
Spurs captain Heung-min Son admits his side's losing run 'hurts'
Penalties aplenty as Fulham leave Wolves in a spot of bother
Girona held by Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at LaLiga summit
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: After previous Arsenal interest, Ianis Stoica ready to make Europe talk again
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
Football Tracker: Bologna up to sixth in Serie A after win, Girona draw with Bilbao

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings