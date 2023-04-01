Stuart Lancaster labels Owen Farrell a 'good fit' for Racing's attacking style

England fly-half Owen Farrell (32), who will join Racing 92 on a two-year deal from next season, is a "good fit" for the Top 14 club's attacking style of rugby, his future coach Stuart Lancaster (54) said on Friday.

Farrell will miss the upcoming Six Nations as he takes a mental health break from international rugby having captained his country at the World Cup.

The decision is likely to make Farrell unavailable for England as coach Steve Borthwick is unable to select players based abroad.

In Lancaster, Farrell links up with the former England coach who handed him his international debut in his first game in charge, back in 2012, having also worked with the stand-off at various pathway levels.

Lancaster, who joined Racing after a highly successful stint at Leinster, dismissed any fears that Farrell's game was not attacking enough in nature.

"There's a perception that Saracens, where he plays, play a very structured game," the Englishman said ahead of Sunday's Top 14 clash against Toulouse.

"But if anyone watched Saracens last season in the Premiership, which they won, you'd see they were probably the best attacking game in the Premiership last year.

"They changed because they lost the previous year against Leicester Tigers in the final, it was like a kicking game.

"Saracens and Owen... decided to change their philosophy to more attack-based and he was key to that."

Farrell has won 112 caps for England, playing the 2019 World Cup final and finishing third last year, and has also won three Six Nations championships, including the 2016 Grand Slam.

At club level, the 32-year-old, who has also won six caps for the British and Irish Lions, was part of the Saracens team that won six English league titles and three European crowns.

"He's a good fit because he brings a real depth of experience and he can play the style of rugby that I would like to see here at Racing," Lancaster said.

"He has got more growth in him as a player and I think he's ready for a new challenge.

"It's a big decision for him to leave England when he's captain and Saracens, his club, but I think he's excited by the challenge.

"I think Owen will just complement the team."

Lancaster added: "When I knew he was keen for a new challenge, why not Racing? It helped we had a relationship that he chose Racing."

Farrell becomes the latest high-profile playmaker to sign for Paris-based Racing after the likes of Scotland's Finn Russell, former Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton, All Black Dan Carter, South Africa's Pat Lambie and Argentinian Juan Martin Hernandez.

Racing, currently sitting atop the league standings, also now have Siya Kolisi on their books, the South Africa captain arriving after lifting a second Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in October.

Looking ahead to the Six Nations and potential absentees from club duty, Lancaster insisted it was "a positive".

The situation, he argued, led to "cohesion".

"Today we had 41 players training, for 15 players it was the first time in the Arena (Racing's home ground).

"It allows really good development for young players."