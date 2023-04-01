Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad

Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad
Emiliano Boffelli will be pivotal to Argentina's chances in Pool D
Emiliano Boffelli will be pivotal to Argentina's chances in Pool D
Reuters
Prop Mayco Vivas (25) and back rower Joaquin Oviedo (22) have been included in Argentina’s 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, officials said on Thursday.

The pair replaced Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (34, ruptured Achilles) and Santiago Grondona (25, knee), who have picked up long-term injuries and are out of the September 8th-October 28th tournament.

Argentina have been training in Portugal and travel to their base in France on Friday.

They beat Spain 62-3 in a final warm-up last weekend, but it came at a cost with Grondona rupturing anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Coach Michael Cheika’s side are in Pool D and open their campaign against England in Marseille on September 9th. Japan, Samoa and Chile are also in their group.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupArgentinaGrondona SantiagoOviedo JoaquinVivas MaycoChaparro NahuelPortugalSpainLeitch MichaelEnglandJapan
