Australia stay alive with bonus-point win over Portugal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Australia stay alive with bonus-point win over Portugal
Australia stay alive with bonus-point win over Portugal
Updated
Australia's Samu Kerevi runs past Portugal's Rodrigo Marta
Australia's Samu Kerevi runs past Portugal's Rodrigo Marta
Reuters
Australia did just enough to keep their slender World Cup hopes alive with an unconvincing but hard-fought 34-14 bonus-point win over determined Portugal team in their final Pool C match on Sunday.

Losses to Fiji and Wales had left AustraliaAustralia's campaign on life support and the Wallabies now need Portugal to beat Fiji next week without allowing the Pacific islanders a bonus point.

Richie Arnold, David Porecki and Angus Bell crossed for Australia in the first half and a fourth forward, Fraser McReight, secured the all-important bonus point early in the second half.

Marika Koroibete finally got the Australian backs on the board in the 74th minute but only after the Wallabies had weathered a storm playing with 13 men for the best part of 10 minutes.

"We're still alive. That was the aim of the day," said coach Eddie Jones, who has led Australia to two wins in nine tests this year.

"For a young team down to 13 men we showed plenty of courage and fought hard. We've done that all season, sometimes the results haven't been in our favour... well, most of the time."

Roared on by their own passionate support and most of the neutrals at Stade Geoffrey Guichard, Portugal dominated large parts of the match and were well worth the two tries they scored through Pedro Bettencourt and Rafael Simoes.

If the Portugal that ran the Wallabies ragged for 10 minutes before Bettencourt went over for his 14th minute try turn up against Fiji in Toulouse next Sunday then Australia's campaign might yet have legs.

Unfortunately for Portugal, however, Bettencourt was shown a yellow card for a high hit a minute later and by the time he touched the ball again, Australia had run in three tries.

The Wallabies were still inaccurate at times and Portugal's effervescent running game continued to trouble them as it had their previous pool opponents Wales and Georgia.

Number eight Rob Valetini and prop Bell were a big presence up front, however, and the threat Izaia Perese presented every time he touched the ball in midfield begged the question of why this was his first start of the tournament.

Flanker Nicolas Martins came within an ace of adding a second try for Portugal before being forced into touch and Australia went in at half-time 24-7 ahead but without the bonus point they needed.

McReight resolved that matter when he went over for a try in the 47th minute and gutsy defence repelled the Portuguese from six lineouts close to the line, although replacement hooker Matt Faessler was yellow-carded for collapsing one maul.

Replacement centre Samu Kerevi joined him in the sin bin for a fend to the head of a Portuguese defender but the Australians continued to fight for every yard.

A change of tack to a five-metre scrum finally did the trick for Portugal with replacement lock Rafael Simoes forcing his way over the line to the delight of the majority of the crowd of 41,432.

Koroibete's late try added gloss to the scoreline in what was Australia's second win in nine tests this season but took nothing away from another brilliant performance from the 16th-ranked Portuguese.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionAustraliaPortugalWorld Cup
Related Articles
Portugal's Vincent Pinto banned for two matches for kung fu kick as Rafael Simoes cleared
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
Eddie Jones prepared to be the fall guy as Wallabies eye Portugal win
Show more
Rugby Union
Antoine Dupont undergoes light training as France prepare for Italy
Total rugby, not total failure as valiant Portugal lose to Australia
England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return
Italy lose prop Fischetti for key France Rugby World Cup match
Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend faces decisions ahead of Ireland showdown
Darcy Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to massive win over Romania
Fiji dig deep to beat Georgia and close on last eight
Winless but proud Chile happy to take lessons from 'amazing' World Cup experience
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Klopp slams 'crazy decisions' after nine-man Liverpool's defeat to Spurs
Football Tracker: Atletico fight back against Cadiz as Lukaku and Pellegrini score for Roma

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings