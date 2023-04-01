Carreras back at fly-half for Argentina's Pool D decider, Japan make one change

Santiago Carreras (25) is back at fly-half for Argentina's make-or-break Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Japan, pushing back centurion Nicolas Sanchez (34) to the bench for Sunday's encounter in Nantes.

Sanchez celebrated his 100th cap with a flawless performance in the Pumas's 59-5 demolition of Chile in their previous outing, but coach Michael Cheika kept faith in Carreras for his team's decider against Japan.

The winners of the game at La Beaujoire stadium will go through to the quarter-finals alongside group winners England and the losers will pack and go home.

Argentina will go through on points difference should the game end up in a draw, unless Japan take a bonus point for scoring at least four tries and the Pumas do not.

Samoa and Chile are already eliminated.

Tomas Lavanini is back in the second row after nursing a leg injury while prop Francisco Gomez Kodela and centre Lucio Cinti will also start.

Argentina team:

1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 10-Santiago Carreras, 11 Mateo Carreras, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 13-Lucio Cinti, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 15-Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni

Japan coach Joseph makes one change

Japan have made a single change for the match as Siosaia Fifita comes onto the left wing for the crucial clash.

Coach Jamie Joseph has largely kept faith with the side that beat Samoa 28-22 last time out, with Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula.

Kotaro Matsushima is on the other wing with Lomano Lemeki keeping his place at full back after an impressive display against the Samoans.

Ryoto Nakamura and Dylan Riley are the centre-pairing, with fly-half Rikiya Matsuda, who has missed a single kick at goal in three games at the tournament, alongside Naoto Saito in the half-back pairing.

Captain Kazuki Himeno is at number eight and part of a loose trio that also includes Michael Leitch and Pieter Labuschagne, while the second row is made up of Jack Cornelsen and Amato Fakatava.

Hooker Shota Horie packs down with props Keita Inagaki and Jiwon Gu.

Japan have lost five of their previous six tests against Argentina, including the last three, but have won nine of their previous 11 pool matches at the World Cup.

Japan team:

1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie, 3-Jiwon Gu, 4-Jack Cornelsen, 5-Amato Fakatava, 6-Michael Leitch, 7-Pieter Labuschagne, 8-Kazuki Himeno (capt), 9-Naoto Saito, 10-Rikiya Matsuda, 11-Siosaia Fifita, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 13-Dylan Riley, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 15-Lomano Lemeki

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Warner Dearns, 20-Amanaki Saumaki, 21-Yutaka Nagare, 22-Ryohei Yamanaka, 23-Jone Naikabula.

