Carreras back at fly-half for Argentina's Pool D decider, Japan make one change

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Carreras back at fly-half for Argentina's Pool D decider, Japan make one change
Carreras back at fly-half for Argentina's Pool D decider, Japan make one change
Updated
Argentina's Santiago Carreras scoring a try
Argentina's Santiago Carreras scoring a try
Reuters
Santiago Carreras (25) is back at fly-half for Argentina's make-or-break Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Japan, pushing back centurion Nicolas Sanchez (34) to the bench for Sunday's encounter in Nantes.

Sanchez celebrated his 100th cap with a flawless performance in the Pumas's 59-5 demolition of Chile in their previous outing, but coach Michael Cheika kept faith in Carreras for his team's decider against Japan.

The winners of the game at La Beaujoire stadium will go through to the quarter-finals alongside group winners England and the losers will pack and go home.

Argentina will go through on points difference should the game end up in a draw, unless Japan take a bonus point for scoring at least four tries and the Pumas do not.

Samoa and Chile are already eliminated.

Tomas Lavanini is back in the second row after nursing a leg injury while prop Francisco Gomez Kodela and centre Lucio Cinti will also start.

Argentina team:

1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 10-Santiago Carreras, 11 Mateo Carreras, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 13-Lucio Cinti, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 15-Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni

Recent matches between Japan and Argentina
Flashscore

Japan coach Joseph makes one change

Japan have made a single change for the match as Siosaia Fifita comes onto the left wing for the crucial clash.

Coach Jamie Joseph has largely kept faith with the side that beat Samoa 28-22 last time out, with Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula.

Kotaro Matsushima is on the other wing with Lomano Lemeki keeping his place at full back after an impressive display against the Samoans.

Ryoto Nakamura and Dylan Riley are the centre-pairing, with fly-half Rikiya Matsuda, who has missed a single kick at goal in three games at the tournament, alongside Naoto Saito in the half-back pairing.

Captain Kazuki Himeno is at number eight and part of a loose trio that also includes Michael Leitch and Pieter Labuschagne, while the second row is made up of Jack Cornelsen and Amato Fakatava.

Hooker Shota Horie packs down with props Keita Inagaki and Jiwon Gu.

Japan have lost five of their previous six tests against Argentina, including the last three, but have won nine of their previous 11 pool matches at the World Cup.

Japan team:

1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie, 3-Jiwon Gu, 4-Jack Cornelsen, 5-Amato Fakatava, 6-Michael Leitch, 7-Pieter Labuschagne, 8-Kazuki Himeno (capt), 9-Naoto Saito, 10-Rikiya Matsuda, 11-Siosaia Fifita, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 13-Dylan Riley, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 15-Lomano Lemeki

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Warner Dearns, 20-Amanaki Saumaki, 21-Yutaka Nagare, 22-Ryohei Yamanaka, 23-Jone Naikabula.

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupArgentinaJapan
Related Articles
Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown
We weren't the worst and now we're not the best, says England hooker George
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Show more
Rugby Union
New Zealand waiting on Tyrel Lomax as quarter-final 'monster game' looms
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
It's been amazing, says Uruguay captain after big New Zealand loss and World Cup exit
Rampant New Zealand score 11 tries to to ease past Uruguay into World Cup last eight
Updated
England fly halves Ford and Farrell find unorthodox combination natural ahead of Samoa tie
'We'll be 'unapologetically Samoan' against England says head coach Seilala Mapusua
Head coach Warren Gatland wary of Georgia as Wales seek perfect pool record
Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for must-win England clash
Antoine Dupont continues recovery as France prepare for Italy
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings