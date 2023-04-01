Creating the best XV in the history of the Rugby World Cup

As we approach the 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup, we took a look back at previous editions and picked the 15 most memorable players in the entire history of the competition.

1. Os du Randt

This is no mean feat from the Afrikaner prop. Although he is not the only player to have won two World Cups, he did so 12 years apart, becoming the first to achieve such a feat. Present in 1995 for the South African revival, he was also recalled in 2007 and ended his long career with a victory in the final. Magnificent.

2. Keith Wood

Whimsical and spectacular, the divine bald man was also one hell of a rugby player, who undoubtedly made an impressive contribution to the development of the hooker position. There are regrets, including that of not having had an Irish team as strong as the current one. But his reputation and career were of the highest quality, with some unforgettable performances.

3. Phil Vickery

When you appoint a prop as captain, it's because he can ascend the rest of the team. Vickery led the Roses to the 2007 World Cup final, but it was four years earlier that he reached his peak as the head of England's scrum. A boring world champion, but a world champion nonetheless.

4. John Eales

A second-rower with extreme longevity, indisputable leadership, and who also knows how to kick. Eales is bound to be one of the elite in his position. He is one of only a dozen players in history to have won the World Cup twice and symbolises the triumphant Australia side of the late twentieth century. Nicknamed "Nobody", he was nevertheless somebody.

5. Sam Whitelock

In two months' time, the All Black may well achieve an unprecedented feat: becoming the first player in history to be a three-time world champion. It's been more than 13 years since he embraced the Silver Fern, and he's the last survivor of the 2011 triumph. He's certainly getting on in years, but his importance is indisputable.

6. Thierry Dusautoir

"The Dark Destroyer" is firmly in the running for the title of the best player never to win the World Cup, even if an All Black winger is the favourite. His nickname comes from his performances in 2007, when he exploded against New Zealand, making 38 tackles, which is still a World Cup record. Four years later, as captain, he took Les Bleus to within one point of the supreme title. And he was indisputably the best player of the tournament. Sweet and sour.

Dusautoir's eternal regret in 2011 AFP

7. Josh Kronfeld

Lomu's revelation in 1995 almost overshadowed the explosion of another All Black. Kronfeld, a flanker who ran like a winger, tackled like a centre and had unparalleled activity. For two editions, he reigned open field, without ever knowing the supreme crown. The only blot on a dazzling career.

8. Kieran Read

The symbol of the dominant All Blacks of the 2010s. Ultra-regular, he was New Zealand's all-risk insurance policy in this position, in a royal back row with Richie McCaw in particular, who could have been mentioned here, too. But talent takes precedence over the armband, and Read, the best player in the world in 2013, has more than earned his place.

9. Joost van der Westhuizen

The modern number nine but in the 90s. Strong, lively and realistic, he was the perfect leader of the South Africa forwards who dominated at home. A true symbol, but also sly. Criticised for being provocative and even harassing opponents, his reputation was not good, but his talent was undeniable.

10. Jonny Wilkinson

Obviously, this is the position where the competition is at its fiercest, but why not include Sir Jonny? A career as long as a day, but above all, a world title he almost single-handedly won in 2003, making England the first - and still the only - Northern nation to win the world title. Always ready to go, always at the heart of the game, he is a legend.

11. Jonah Lomu

The legend. The man who put (or put back) rugby on the world sporting map. A phenomenon, a colossus of almost two metres and 100 kg, who was regularly the fastest on the field but also the most powerful. A devastating figure, he left behind a mountain of highlights, but also transformed his sport, as bigger players became far more impressive with their passing. Incredibly, he was not a world champion.

12. Tim Horan

A man in the shadows, yet incredibly crucial to the Wallabies' two world titles. The centre position is incredibly underrated, but it's a position where huge differences can be made. His qualities as a puncher kept him at the top of his game for ten years, as well as leading his team to glory. All with great class.

13. Emile Ntamack

Ntamack was versatile, a great defender, but above all decisive. His importance to France's success, whether in 1995 or 1999, was unanimously acclaimed at the time. And he represents that exceptional generation magnificently.

14. John Kirwan

Before Lomu, there was Kirwan. The star of the first World Cup in 1987. A super-powered winger whose partners knew how to put him in the right frame of mind so that his technique and speed could do the rest. Fundamental.

15. Percy Montgomery

"Monty', or the man who forced a change in the rule banning Springboks playing abroad from playing for the national team. South Africa didn't want to be without such a goalscorer and well done to him, for he made his contribution to their victory in 2007. Still his country's all-time top scorer, he was understated but incredible.

Substitutes:

Andrew Sheridan - Mario Ledesma - Martin Scelzo - Abdelatif Benazzi - Neil Back - Fabien Galthie - Shane Williams - Juan Martin Hernandez.