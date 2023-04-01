Snubbed Wallaby Hooper keeping fit in hope of World Cup chance

Hooper in action with Australia
Hooper in action with Australia
Reuters
Former Australia captain Michael Hooper (31) has been through a "grieving process" after being left out of Eddie Jones's World Cup squad but is keeping fit just in case a spot opens up in France.

The flanker was a surprise omission from Jones's youthful squad, despite being troubled by a calf injury.

"I've had the whole grieving period, you know, and coming out the other side, and now it's turning into excitement to watch it all kick off and trying to stay fit secretly," he told Sydney radio station WSFM.

"So, you know, if there's a chance, I might be there."

Hooper conceded his calf had not helped his chances of featuring in France, where the Wallabies will be captained by lock Will Skelton.

"It wasn't as clean, probably, as some injuries are. Usually with an injury, you can push through the pain a bit. What I learned with this is not a type of push-through-pain situation," he told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

"So in terms of timing, in terms of selection, all those things – my only regret will be not being ready if I'm called upon. So, I'm pretty much there now."

Hooper will join streaming service Stan's commentary team during the World Cup and confirmed reports he was planning a tilt at winning an Olympic medal in France next year with Australia's rugby sevens squad.

"The idea of an Olympics is just really a new challenge and exciting challenge," he said.

"Aside from this calf, this season, I felt really fit, really healthy through my Waratahs season this year."

Australia open their World Cup against Pool C rivals Georgia in Paris on Saturday.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupHooper MichaelAustralia
