France centre Jonathan Danty to miss World Cup opener with injury

Danty is suffering with a hamstring injury
Reuters
France centre Jonathan Danty (30) will miss the opening World Cup match against New Zealand at the Stade de France due to a hamstring injury, L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

The clash will kick off the tournament in France on September 8th before the hosts play Uruguay, Namibia and Italy later on in Pool A.

Danty had started the last three warm-up matches for France against Scotland (30-27), Fiji (34-17) and Australia (41-17) on Sunday.

Danty's absence adds to France's worries after Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the World Cup with a cruciate ligament rupture. Cyril Baille will miss the opening matches due to a calf injury.

