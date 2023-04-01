Saud and Salman score fifties to rescue Pakistan on day two against Sri Lanka

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Saud and Salman score fifties to rescue Pakistan on day two against Sri Lanka
Saud and Salman score fifties to rescue Pakistan on day two against Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva scored a century in Sri Lanka's first innings
Dhananjaya de Silva scored a century in Sri Lanka's first innings
Profimedia
Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman struck defiant half-centuries to help Pakistan overcome Prabath Jayasuriya's onslaught and just about keep the tourists on course to match Sri Lanka's first-innings 312 on day two of the opening test in Galle on Monday

Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka in the morning session, but Dhananjaya de Silva (122) was able to complete his century as the hosts added 70 runs to their total after resuming on 242-6.

Pakistan's first innings started poorly with opener Imam-ul-Haq dismissed cheaply for just one run, after he holed out to backward point.

Wickets fell at a steady rate thereafter, with Jayasuriya striking three times, claiming the wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed to leave Pakistan struggling at 101 for five.

However, the see-saw contest changed complexion in the final session following a 120-run partnership between Saud and Salman.

Saud was unbeaten on 69 with Salman on 61, as rain brought the day's play to a premature end with Pakistan at 221-5.

Follow the match on Flashscore. 

Mentions
CricketPakistanSri Lanka
Related Articles
De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi wickets
Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5th with Ahmedabad chosen to host final
Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's ODI World Cup participation
Show more
Cricket
England's Jimmy Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for fourth Ashes test
Updated
Australia's Usman Khawaja lobbied ICC to reduce slow over-rate sanctions
India backing previous opener Shubman Gill to shine in new number three slot
Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory over England
Australia's Marcus Harris expects David Warner to play at Old Trafford
Alex Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furore
Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants coach in IPL
From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story
Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands West Indies crushing defeat
Australia's Cameron Green 'happy to bat anywhere' in quest for Ashes return
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Djokovic likens 'Spanish bull' Alcaraz to Federer, Nadal and himself
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title after edging Djokovic in epic final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |