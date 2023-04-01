Sensational Shai Hope century seals West Indies win in first ODI against new-look England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Sensational Shai Hope century seals West Indies win in first ODI against new-look England
Sensational Shai Hope century seals West Indies win in first ODI against new-look England
Updated
Hope was the star for West Indies
Hope was the star for West Indies
Reuters
A magnificent century by Shai Hope (30) powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first of three one day internationals at North Sound on Sunday.

Set 326 for victory, Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home with seven balls remaining, finishing on 109 not out.

Hope smashed three sixes off the penultimate over off the hapless Sam Curran to reach three figures and seal victory.

It was West Indies' highest-ever ODI run chase against England, surpassing the 286 they managed at Lord's in 2004.

England were hoping to put their World Cup failure behind them and when West Indies slumped to 213-5 in the 38th over it appeared that they were in control.

But Hope, in partnership with the explosive Romario Shepherd, turned the match on its head as they put on 89 in 51 balls for the sixth wicket.

Shepherd was eventually out for 48 having hit three sixes but by then Hope was well and truly in the groove.

West Indies has earlier started well in their chase with Alick Athanazen (66) and Brandon King (35) putting on a century for the opening wicket but England hit back with Rehan Ahmed taking two wickets for 40 in 10 tight overs.

England's bowlers did a decent job at hauling West Indies back but Curran came in for some mighty punishment, conceding 98 runs -- the most ever for England in ODIs.

"I've played a lot of ODI cricket, always back myself to win in any position," Hope said. "(Shepherd) was amazing, one of those guys you can depend on. We got the win, want to continue the series on a high."

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat on a two-paced pitch and openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks smashed 77 for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs.

They did not fully capitalise on such a great start, however, with a succession of batsmen getting set but unable to really capitalise apart from Harry Brook who made 71.

Buttler was disappointing as he fell for three off 13 balls while Zak Crawley was run out for 48.

Some late hitting by Curran and Brydon Carse put on 66 for England's eighth wicket as they moved past the 300 mark.

The pick of the West Indies bowling was Gudakesh Motie who took two for 49 while Oshane Thomas and Shepherd also took two wickets on an encouraging day for the hosts.

For England, there were some encouraging signs but Buttler said they would have to learn some lessons.

Buttler reacts after the game
Profimedia

"Thought it was fantastic batting effort. Loved the intent, and they set the tone at the top," he said.

"Brilliant game, credit to Shai and Romario, some fantastic sixes and we'll learn a lot. Thought Rehan bowled really well and there was a lot to be proud of."

The next match takes place on Wednesday.

Mentions
CricketHope ShaiWest IndiesEngland
Related Articles
Two uncapped players in West Indies squad to face England in ODI series
'King Kohli' enters 50-over GOAT debate at run-laden World Cup before final
Six of England's World Cup players retained for white-ball Caribbean tour
Show more
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer and fast bowlers guide India to win over Australia to seal 4-1 series victory
Australia must avoid post-Warne errors when Warner retires, says Bailey
Warner included in settled Australia squad for first Pakistan test
Southee refuses to blame New Zealand's defeat on World Cup fatigue
Taijul's 10 wickets fashions Bangladesh's memorable win against New Zealand
India clinch T20 series against Australia to soothe World Cup wound
New Zealand fail trial by spin as Bangladesh sit on brink of victory in Sylhet
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
West Indies' wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich announces international retirement
Most Read
Football Tracker: Felix gives Barcelona crucial win over Atletico, Inter crush Napoli
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round
Tottenham go from a shooting star to a meteor approaching harsh reality

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings