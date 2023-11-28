Shakhtar keep dream of progression alive with tight win over Antwerp

Darijo Srna’s Shakhtar Donetsk side kept their faint hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockouts for the first time in six group stage attempts alive with a nervy 1-0 victory over Royal Antwerp.

Having been somewhat of a Group H points dispenser so far this campaign, it was perhaps no surprise to see Antwerp trailing Shakhtar after just 12 minutes.

Taking the lead in stylish fashion, Oleksandr Zubkov’s tempting cross found Mykola Matviienko at the near post, with the defender stooping low to convert a diving header beyond goalkeeper Jean Butez. Despite a short VAR check for potential handball, the goal stood.

From that point on, it looked as if Shakhtar would put their foot on the accelerator and take control of their must-win clash. However, that wasn’t how the script played out, with the Group H whipping boys coming close to a leveller on two separate occasions before the break.

Their first chance fell to Michel-Ange Balikwisha, whose deflected shot was simple enough for Dmytro Riznyk to deal with in the hosts’ goal. All before the Shakhtar shot-stopper was called into action to deny Arbnor Muja, who tested Riznyk with a drilled effort from range.

Under the cosh before half-time, Srna must’ve given his side a harsh team talk at the break, as Shakhtar returned after the interval like a completely different outfit. And if it wasn’t for the width of the crossbar on two occasions, the Ukrainian side would’ve doubled their advantage.

Irakli Azarovi’s bullet strike forced a save out of Butez, who was able to push the ball onto the upright, before Taras Stepanenko also saw a strike rattle the woodwork moments later.

Ultimately, those chances wouldn’t come back to haunt Shakhtar, as they weathered the late Antwerp storm to hold on to the three points. It’s a result that still leaves them outside the top two in Group H, but with hope heading into their final match against FC Porto.

The same cannot be said for Antwerp, whose maiden UCL group campaign will conclude with them finishing bottom. They’ll have one more game against Barcelona back in Belgium to try and secure their first point, having been beaten for the fifth consecutive UCL match.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Shakhtar - Antwerp player ratings Flashscore

