O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. The Masters
  4. O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Updated
O'Sullivan fought back from 3-2 down against Hawkins to reach his 15th Masters semi-final
O'Sullivan fought back from 3-2 down against Hawkins to reach his 15th Masters semi-final
Profimedia
Ronnie O'Sullivan's (48) bid for an eighth Masters title remains on track after battling from 3-2 down to beat Barry Hawkins (44) 6-3 at the Alexandra Palace in London.

In an enthralling yet rugged encounter that swung both ways, pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan appeared at ease after taking a 2-1 lead in their quarter-final clash.

However Hawkins won the next two frames as a stunned world number one staged a remarkable fightback, rattling off the next four frames in a row without reply to book his place in the last four.

O'Sullivan, who survived a late scare from Ding Junhui in the opening round, will next face Shaun Murphy for a place in Sunday's final - Murphy defeated Jack Lisowski 6-3 in the later match on Thursday.

"I feel sorry for Barry," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"He was playing good until he started playing me, and I just dragged him down to probably the most awful standard of snooker.

"I’m really sorry about that today. I’m just lucky to get through, that’s all I can say."

Follow O'Sullivan's semi-final with Murphy on Flashscore.

Mentions
SnookerThe MastersO'Sullivan RonnieHawkins BarryMurphy Shaun
Related Articles
Battle-hardened Judd Trump looking to join snooker’s elite with third Masters crown
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Show more
Snooker
Selby eases past Milkins to set up Masters quarter-final against Allen
Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson
Lisowski strolls past Brecel to kick start Masters campaign, Murphy awaits
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits lack of 'buzz' after winning eighth UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Dier, Fenerbahce snap up Bonucci
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Real Madrid reach Super Cup final after edging Atletico in eight-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings