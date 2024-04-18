World Snooker Championship 2024: Everything you need to know

Belgian Luca Brecel will be out to defend his title after his stunning result over England's Mark Selby in last year's final, but he will have it all to do against a talented field.
Flashscore brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 World Snooker Championship.
When is the 2024 World Snooker Championship?
The 2024 World Snooker Championship will take place from Saturday, April 20th to Monday, May 6th at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.
The morning sessions begin at 10:00 BST, afternoon sessions at 14:30 and evening sessions from 19:00.
How to watch the 2024 World Snooker Championship?
Coverage of the 2024 World Snooker Championship will be shown on the BBC as well as Eurosport and discovery+.
2024 World Snooker Championship schedule
First round: Saturday, April 20th to Thursday, April 25th
Luca Brecel (1) v David Gilbert
Robert Milkins (16) v Pang Junxu
Ali Carter (9) v Stephen Maguire
Shaun Murphy (8) v Lyu Haotian
Kyren Wilson (12) v Dominic Dale
John Higgins (13) v Jamie Jones
Mark Allen (4) v Robbie Williams
Judd Trump (3) v Hossein Vafaei
Ding Junhui (7) v Jack Lisowski
Gary Wilson (10) v Stuart Bingham
Ronnie O'Sullivan (2) v Jackson Page
Second round: Thursday, April 25th to Monday, April 29th
Quarter-finals: Tuesday, April 30th to Wednesday, May 1st
Semi:finals: Thursday, May 2nd to Saturday, May 4th
Final: Sunday, May 5th to Monday, May 6th
2024 World Snooker Championship prize money
Winner: £500,000
Finalist: £200,000
Semi-finalist: £100,000
Quarter-finalist: £50,000
Second round: £30,000
First round: £20,000
Any player who makes a maximum 147 break at the World Championship will receive £40,000.