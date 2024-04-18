World Snooker Championship 2024: Everything you need to know

The prestigious World Snooker Championship is back for the 48th consecutive year at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

Belgian Luca Brecel will be out to defend his title after his stunning result over England's Mark Selby in last year's final, but he will have it all to do against a talented field.

Flashscore brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 World Snooker Championship.

When is the 2024 World Snooker Championship?

The 2024 World Snooker Championship will take place from Saturday, April 20th to Monday, May 6th at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

The morning sessions begin at 10:00 BST, afternoon sessions at 14:30 and evening sessions from 19:00.

How to watch the 2024 World Snooker Championship?

Coverage of the 2024 World Snooker Championship will be shown on the BBC as well as Eurosport and discovery+.

2024 World Snooker Championship schedule

First round: Saturday, April 20th to Thursday, April 25th

Luca Brecel (1) v David Gilbert

Robert Milkins (16) v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter (9) v Stephen Maguire

Shaun Murphy (8) v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby (5) v Joe O'Connor

Kyren Wilson (12) v Dominic Dale

John Higgins (13) v Jamie Jones

Mark Allen (4) v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump (3) v Hossein Vafaei

Tom Ford (14) v Ricky Walden

Zhang Anda (11) v Jak Jones

Mark Williams (6) v Si Jiahui

Ding Junhui (7) v Jack Lisowski

Gary Wilson (10) v Stuart Bingham

Barry Hawkins (15) v Ryan Day

Ronnie O'Sullivan (2) v Jackson Page

Second round: Thursday, April 25th to Monday, April 29th

Quarter-finals: Tuesday, April 30th to Wednesday, May 1st

Semi:finals: Thursday, May 2nd to Saturday, May 4th

Final: Sunday, May 5th to Monday, May 6th

2024 World Snooker Championship prize money

Winner: £500,000

Finalist: £200,000

Semi-finalist: £100,000

Quarter-finalist: £50,000

Second round: £30,000

First round: £20,000

Any player who makes a maximum 147 break at the World Championship will receive £40,000.