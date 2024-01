O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump

O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump

O'Sullivan in action earlier this year

Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) has beaten Junhui Ding (36) 6-1 to reach the World Grand Prix final in Leicester.

'The Rocket' will take on Judd Trump tomorrow night for the title.

En route to the final, O'Sullivan beat Gary Wilson (5-1) before Ding, who overcame Anda Zhang 5-2 in the quarters.

World number two Trump defeated Yupeng Cao 6-2 to book his place in the final.

Catch up on the World Grand Prix results here.