Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester

Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
O'Sullivan after winning the Masters earlier this year
O'Sullivan after winning the Masters earlier this year
Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) has won the 2024 World Grand Prix after beating Judd Trump (34) 10-7 in Leicester.

It is a 41st career ranking title for the world number one and his third World Grand Prix.

Trump (the world number two) got off to a flying start, taking a 4-0 lead before O'Sullivan pulled it back to 5-3 at the break.

'The Rocket' went 6-3 down in the evening session, but a stunning comeback saw him claim the crown.

Speaking afterwards, O'Sullivan told ITV: "Judd blasted off the table to go 4-0 up and I thought this could be an early night.

"I managed to nick a few frames this afternoon and at 5-3 it gave me a bit of optimism.

"You have to battle against Judd because he is a warrior. For me, he is the favourite for the World Championship this year."

Catch up on the final here.

Mentions
SnookerWorld Grand PrixO'Sullivan RonnieTrump Judd
