AFCON 2023: Another upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in the round of 16

Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16

In a tournament of giant killings, the highest-ranking survivors Morocco were sent home, as Evidence Makgopa’s (23) goal in a 2-0 win saw South Africa reach at least the quarter-final stages for the third time in their last four African Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearances.

Contrasting management styles were on show in San Pedro, as Hugo Broos - a 2019 AFCON winner with Cameroon - opted for eight Mamelodi Sundowns players in an unchanged lineup for a third consecutive game.

It was six changes on the other hand for Walid Regragui’s side, with incoming Youssef En-Nesyri testing Bafana Bafana’s defensive resilience early on when the Sevilla man was flagged marginally offside as he darted in behind.

Ultimately, chances were few and far between in a naturally tense opening half, with Teboho Mokoena’s ambitious 40-yard effort causing Yassine Bounou a moment of panic as it bounced prior to meeting his gloves.

The clear message at half time for pre-tournament favourites Morocco would have been more attacking intent, provided almost instantaneously as Azzedine Ounahi blazed over before Oussama El Azzouzi showed blistering pace going down in the box asking questions of referee Mahmood Ismail.

The Sudanese official waved away the claims, allowing Bafana Bafana forward on the counterattack. Without a tournament goal so far, 23-year-old Makgopa sprung the offside trap, finishing well before wheeling away in celebration.

There were fears that the Zulu dancing would be cut short through offside, but VAR saw no wrongdoing, leaving Walid Regragui’s side in unfamiliar territory, as they now had to fight from behind for the first time at AFCON 2023.

Morocco’s desperation turned to ecstasy soon, however, as they got a golden chance to level from the spot with time running out, after substitute Ayoub El Kaabi’s effort from close range struck the hand of Mothobi Mvala.

Despite knowing little about it, a spot kick was duly awarded with Mvala receiving a harsh yellow card as a result. Moroccan talisman Achraf Hakimi had to wait an age for his chance, with the pressure proving too much as he crashed his effort against the crossbar.

With Sofyan Amrabat seeing red for a bad foul in injury, the writing was firmly on the wall for a Morocco side now looking back on nearly 50 years without an AFCON title.

To send them on the plane home with an added degree of hurt, Mokoena struck a beautiful free-kick goal into the top-left corner of Bono’s net to wrap up Bafana Bafana’s progress into the next round.

South Africa boss Broos will know that “nothing is impossible” with another big name gone, and they will now dare more than ever to believe that 28 years of hurt can end in just 12 days’ time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Evidence Makgopa (South Africa)

