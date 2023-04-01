AFCON 2023: Mali set up quarter-final with Ivory Coast are beating Burkina Faso

Mali are into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 2013 after a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Lassine Sinayoko’s (24) third goal of the tournament helped them to a narrow victory and a last-eight clash with tournament hosts the Ivory Coast.

It took no time at all for the Eagles to open the scoring, as after Amadou Haidara had hit the woodwork with a thumping head from Hamari Traore’s cross, Edmond Tapsoba inadvertently clipped the rebound into his own net.

Just moments later, the defender nearly atoned for that error when he had a shot saved before Issoufou Dayo and Bertrand Traore were also denied by goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

At the other end, a thumping drive by Sinayoko was beaten away by Herve Koffi at his near post before a dribbling effort from Kamory Doumbia crept just wide.

A number of other wayward efforts flew over the bar before the break, but Eric Chelle’s side doubled their advantage straight after half time when Sinayoko beat the offside trap and raced through on goal before slotting through the goalkeeper, who should have done better at his near post.

Mali's Boubakar Kiki Kouyate in action with Burkina Faso's Mohamed Konate Reuters

Burkina Faso were given a lifeline back into the game when a VAR review led to a penalty being awarded against Kiki Kouyate after a cross deflected onto his arm. Traore duly stepped up and converted his third spot-kick of the tournament after sending Diarra the wrong way.

Cedric Badolo then had a shot saved as Mali generally defended strongly though, refusing to allow their opponents the opportunity to get forward on too many occasions. There was a heart-in-mouth moment in the 90th minute when Issoufou Dayo flicked Badolo’s free-kick home, only to be flagged offside.

Ultimately, Burkina Faso suffer an elimination from AFCON, failing to back up their run to the semi-finals two years ago, while Mali look forward to a quarter-final clash with hosts Ivory Coast.

Key match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lassine Sinayoko (Mali)

