AFCON 2023: Senegal's Diatta labels African football body 'corrupt' after tournament exit

Senegal's Diatta labels African football body 'corrupt' after AFCON exit
Senegal's Krepin Diatta (L) challenges Max-Alain Gradel of Ivory Coast during Monday's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie
Senegal's Krepin Diatta (L) challenges Max-Alain Gradel of Ivory Coast during Monday's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie
AFP
Senegal winger Krepin Diatta (24) may face disciplinary action after accusing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of being "corrupt" following the reigning champions' exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties to hosts Ivory Coast on Monday.

"You have killed us. You are corrupt. Keep your African Cup," Monaco winger Diatta said to CAF staff in an outburst overheard by reporters on leaving the stadium in the Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Ivory Coast won the last-16 tie 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, as Senegal continued a remarkable run which has seen no reigning champion win an AFCON knockout tie since Egypt claimed a third consecutive title in 2010.

Diatta was angry that Senegal were not awarded a penalty early in the second half when Ismaila Sarr went down in a tangle of legs in the Ivory Coast box with defender Odilon Kossounou.

Senegal were leading 1-0 at the time after Habib Diallo's early goal, but Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho did not point to the spot and did not come across to the pitchside monitor to review the footage.

Ivory Coast, who were themselves unhappy that Senegal star Sadio Mane escaped with a yellow card for a dangerous early challenge on Ibrahim Sangare, went on to equalise late in normal time with a spot-kick of their own which was given after a VAR check.

"You go to the VAR to give them a penalty, while our guy (Sarr) picks up the ball 40 metres from goal, goes on a run into the box and you don't want to go to the VAR?

"I'm sorry but that is going too far. I am really sorry but they have killed our competition," Diatta added.

Ivory Coast will play a quarter-final on Saturday in Bouake against Mali or Burkina Faso, who meet in the last 16 later on Tuesday.

