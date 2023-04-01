AFCON 2023: Gelson Dala double fires Angola to win over Mauritania in five-goal thriller

Thanks to a brace from Gelson Dala (27), Angola registered their first victory at an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals since the 2012 edition, following a highly-entertaining 3-2 victory over Mauritania at the Stade de la Paix.

Undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions, Angola enjoyed the marginal attacking advantage throughout an exhilarating opening exchange in Bouaké, as Babacar Niasse needed two opportunities to keep hold of Mabululu’s fierce strike.

As for Mauritania, Pape Ibnou Ba headed a cleverly-worked training ground corner over the top of the crossbar.

The game burst back into life around the half-hour mark, as less than 60 seconds after Ba’s one-on-one effort had been denied by Mauritania goalkeeper Neblu, Angola immediately broke the deadlock via Gelson Dala’s stunning scissor-kick finish.

However, the Black Antelopes would be pegged back in sensational style two minutes before half time.

Sidi Bouna Amar channelled his inner Lionel Messi by running exquisitely with the ball through a crowd of defenders, before deciding to unleash an unstoppable strike that rocketed into the far corner of the net.

Determined to regain the lead, Angola stunned Mauritania in a ruthless three-minute spell in front of goal following the restart.

Firstly, Dala once again got his name onto the scoresheet with another smart strike - this one coming via the assistance of the post - before Gilberto seemingly took the game away from the Lions of Chinguetti with another clinical finish, after stealing the ball off half-time substitute Khadim Diaw in the area.

Unbelievably though, the ball would hit the back of the net for the third time in the space of 13 second-half minutes, as Aboubakary Koita got Mauritania back into the game with a stunning long-range strike that flew into the top corner.

That could have sparked absolute mayhem, but both nations would register only one additional shot on target throughout the remainder of the game.

The victory sends Angola top of Group D at the expense of Burkina Faso, with the Black Antelopes knowing a victory over Hubert Velud's side in their final group game will secure a first appearance in the knockout stages since 2010.

Meanwhile, the defeat now leaves Mauritania on the verge of being unable to progress, with only a victory enough to save them from finishing last, as they take on Group D’s top seeds Algeria on Tuesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gelson Dala (Angola)

