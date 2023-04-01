AFCON 2023: Last-gasp Namibia stun Tunisia to snatch first-ever finals win

  Flashscore News
  Football
  Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Last-gasp Namibia stun Tunisia to snatch first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win
Last-gasp Namibia stun Tunisia to snatch first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win
Tunisia's Wajdi Kechrida (L) fights for the ball with Namibia's Prins Tjiueza
Tunisia's Wajdi Kechrida (L) fights for the ball with Namibia's Prins Tjiueza
AFP
Namibia secured their first-ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after a late goal from Deon Hotto (33) fired them to a superb 1-0 victory over Tunisia in Korhogo.

Despite 87 places separating the two nations in the FIFA rankings, the opening exchanges were closely fought with several chances at both ends of the pitch.

Tunisia threatened first through Taha Yassine Khenissi, but the forward’s close-range header was parried away by Lloyd Kazapua, while Namibia also came close to finding a breakthrough, only for Peter Shalulile to fluff his lines when well-placed in the box.

After a frantic opening quarter-hour, it was the 115th-ranked Brave Warriors who surprisingly took control of proceedings, seeing plenty of the ball in the final third. However, for all their attacking intent, clear-cut opportunities came at a premium, with the Tunisian rearguard holding firm to make it through to half time on level terms.

Desperate to improve on a poor first-half showing, the Eagles of Carthage emerged after the restart on the front foot, and Youssef Msakni saw a near-post header superbly tipped over the bar by Kazapua.

Undeterred, Namibia came agonisingly close to an opener themselves just minutes later, with Montassar Talbi diverting the ball around the post to deny Shalulile’s goal-bound effort.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The contest remained tantalisingly poised heading into the final half-hour, as Msakni and Elias Achouri both spurned good chances for Tunisia.

Those misses ultimately proved costly, as with two minutes remaining, a superb inswinging delivery from Bethuel Muzeu was headed home by an unmarked Hotto to secure a historic win for Namibia.

Tunisia meanwhile, will be desperate to return to winning ways in their second group game against Mali on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lloyd Kazapua (Namibia)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsNamibiaTunisiaAfrican football
