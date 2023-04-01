AFCON 2023: Late Mendes penalty sends Cape Verde past Mauritania and into quarter-finals

Cape Verde made history by claiming their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout-phase victory - but they were made to work hard before Ryan Mendes’ (34) 88th-minute penalty winner proved the difference against West African neighbours Mauritania in a stiflingly hot Abidjan.

After ensuring that Cape Verde finished top of Group B with a game to spare, manager Bubista rested many of his key men against Egypt to ensure that they returned fit and firing for this encounter.

However, it was one of his ever-presents at this tournament, the Blue Sharks’ record scorer Mendes, who was in the thick of the action early on, seeing a low shot blocked behind by Mouhsine Bodda before an audacious lob dropped narrowly wide.

Mauritania had reasons for encouragement as well, pressing relentlessly and showing no fear in their first-ever AFCON knockout match. The most promising attacks belonged to Cape Verde though, as Mendes was again prevented from opening the scoring, this time by a combination of Ibrahima Keita and Hassan Houbeib.

Key match stats Flashscore

Neither Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha nor opposite number Babacar Niasse had been tested in the first half, but Niasse was soon forced into a save shortly after the break when Jovane Cabral drove infield from the left and let fly.

At the other end, Aboubakary Koita, scorer against Angola in the group stage, curled a free-kick just over, before the off-balance Souleymane Anne blazed a great chance wide when he could have steadied himself.

In an attempt to capitalise on Mauritania’s positive attacking spell, head coach Amir Abdou introduced Pape Ibnou Ba and former Fulham man Aboubakar Kamara, while on 72 minutes, Bubista brought on Garry Rodrigues and Kenny Rocha Santos.

Rodrigues soon stung Niasse’s palms with a fierce low drive, before the lanky stopper repelled Mendes’ header from the resulting corner.

However, Niasse was then agonisingly sold short by a poor defensive header from Yassin Cheik El Welly and could only bring down Benchimol in his own box, allowing Mendes to step up and smash home the penalty.

Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes celebrates scoring Reuters

As expected, Mauritania fought hard to get an equaliser as 10 minutes of stoppage time were added on, but Cape Verde held on to record their third AFCON victory at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

They will next face Morocco or South Africa in the quarter-finals in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ryan Mendes (Cape Verde)

See all the match stats here.