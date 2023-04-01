Nigeria recall skipper Ahmed Musa for African Cup of Nations finals

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Nigeria recall skipper Ahmed Musa for African Cup of Nations finals
Ahmed Musa in action
Ahmed Musa in action
Profimedia
Nigeria have recalled captain Ahmed Musa (31) to their 25-man squad for the African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, one of two players from the team that won the tournament a decade ago.

Musa earned the last of his 108 caps in June but was included by coach Jose Peserio (63) when he named a 25-man selection on Friday for the tournament starting next month.

Also picked is defender Kenneth Omeruo (30), who played when Nigeria last won the continental title in Johannesburg in 2013.

Peserio named eight players from English clubs but left out Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi (26), preferring Victor Boniface (23) who has scored 10 league goals for Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Nice striker Terem Moffi (24) is another surprise omission amid a powerful list of strikers, headlined by Napoli's recently crowned African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen (24).

Nigeria will compete in Group A with the hosts and start their tournament in Abidjan on January 14th against Equatorial Guinea. They then take on the Ivorians and Guinea Bissau.

Their preparations will be in Abu Dhabi where they meet Guinea in a warm-up international on January 8th.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United), Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba), Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion), Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), William Troost Ekong (PAOK Salonika)

Midfielders: Joe Aribo (Southampton), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Forwards: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Moses Simon (Nantes), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad)

