Nigeria Football Federation re-appoints Manu Garba as U17 head coach

Manu Garba has taken up the post for a third time
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the appointment of Manu Garba (58) as head coach of Nigeria's U17 team.

Garba, who guided the Golden Eaglets to the U17 World Cup title in 2013, has taken up the post for a third time after replacing Nduka Ugbade.

The former Nigeria U20 handler will resume the role immediately and take charge of the team’s preparations for next month’s WAFU B U17 Championship held in Ghana.

Under ex-international Ugbade, the country’s cadet team crashed out of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final - thus failing to pick one of Africa’s tickets to the U17 World Cup in Indonesia.

With NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau keen on seeing the country win trophies at all levels of football, the change was imminent.

What has been said about his appointment?

Sunday Abe, former Nigeria U20 star and captain of Sunshine Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League, has praised the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for selecting the seasoned coach.

He mentioned that Garba has a strong track record in identifying world-class talents for the country over the years, and with the right support, he believes the former Kano Pillars, Gombe United, and BCC Lions star can achieve even more.

"The NFF has made a commendable choice, especially considering coach Manu Garba's remarkable achievements with the Nigeria U17 squad,” Abe told Flashscore.

“Not only did he guide the U17 team to World Cup victory, but he also played a pivotal role in discovering some of the Super Eagles players. 

“Coach Garba, being youthful and energetic, undoubtedly understands the game well. Given the essential support and conducive environment, I am confident he has the capability to continue unearthing and nurturing future stars for Nigeria."

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi, and Cyprus-based Francis Uzoho are members of the current Super Eagles discovered by coach Garba.

Nigeria U17's recent results
Flashscore

What is next for the Nigeria U17 team?

Under coach Garba, Nigeria would be hoping to shine at next month’s WAFU B U17 Championship in Ghana.

Apart from the Golden Eaglets and hosts Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Niger and Togo are the other participating countries.

The competition serves as qualifiers for the next U17 Africa Cup of Nations where Africa’s representatives for Qatar 2025 will be decided.

Nigeria holds the title of the most successful U17 team globally, clinching victory in the U17 World Cup in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015.

