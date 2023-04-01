Japan beat Indonesia to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot as Iraq top Group D

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Japan beat Indonesia to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot as Iraq top Group D
Japan beat Indonesia to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot as Iraq top Group D
Updated
Japan's Yuta Nakayama in action with Indonesia's Egy Maulana Vikri
Japan's Yuta Nakayama in action with Indonesia's Egy Maulana Vikri
Reuters
Japan beat Indonesia 3-1 in their final Asian Cup Group D game on Wednesday to guarantee a top-two finish and qualify for the last-16 while Iraq went top with maximum points when they sealed a 3-2 win over Vietnam with a 102nd-minute winner.

Japan's Ayase Ueda scored twice for Hajime Moriyasu's side, who finished second with six points, while Iraq's Aymen Hussein went top of the tournament's scoring charts with his fourth and fifth goals.

"After losing to Iraq we looked back to see what we need to improve and fix. My players were focused and able to perform at 100%," Moriyasu told reporters.

"I asked my players to be more aggressive from the start. The early penalty allowed us to control the game for 90 minutes."

Japan took a 1-0 lead when they won a penalty in the second minute after Ueda was hauled down in the box by Jordi Amat, with the spot kick awarded after a VAR check.

Ueda stepped up to take it himself and after composing himself he fired home into the top corner in front of the Indonesian fans behind the goal.

"I had to score and the pressure was on me after the result from the last game. I get nervous but I also enjoy taking them," he said.

They nearly made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark when Keito Nakamura's first-time effort came off the inside of the post and rolled dangerously close to the goal line before it was cleared.

But Japan eventually doubled their lead when Ritsu Doan put in a pass across the six-yard box that beat every defender and found Ueda unmarked at the far post for an easy tap-in.

Japan's Ayase Ueda scores their second goal
Reuters

The goal put a spring in Japan's step and they continued to push Indonesia back, with the Southeast Asian team unable to prevent a third when Ueda forced an own goal in the 88th minute after Justin Hubner attempted to block his shot.

Indonesia scored a consolation goal in stoppage time when Japan failed to clear a long throw-in and the ball fell to Sandy Walsh at the far post where he finished smartly for his first international goal.

"We conceded in the last minutes from a long throw. We need to focus on keeping a clean sheet in the next game," added Moriyasu, whose side have conceded in all three group games.

With only three points, Indonesia will now have to wait until Thursday to see if they can qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"Anything can happen, I can't say anything about what could happen tomorrow. We'll rest and wait for the results of the next games," Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong said.

Final Group D standings
Flashscore

IRAQ LEAVE IT LATE

In the other Group D game, Vietnam took the lead just before halftime when Bui Hoang Viet Anh scored from a set piece but Khuat Van Khang was sent off for a second yellow on the stroke of half time.

Iraq equalised two minutes after the restart when Rebin Sulaka headed home from a corner before Hussein scored with a header of his own in the 73rd minute.

Vietnam nearly stole a point when Nguyen Quang Hai equalised in the 91st minute but Iraq earned a penalty which was calmly converted by Huessein in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupJapanIraqIndonesiaVietnamUeda AyaseHussein AymenAmat JordiDoan RitsuHubner JustinNakamura KeitoWalsh SandyBui Hoang Viet AnhKhuat Van KhangNguyen Quang Hai (1997)Kim Tae-HwanSulaka Rebin
Related Articles
Japan shock and South Korea wobble blow Asian Cup wide open as second round looms
Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot as Aymen Hussein bags brace
2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates
Show more
Football
Four more Udinese fans given stadium bans following Maignan racial abuse
Manchester United's Anthony Martial suffers another lengthy injury setback
Dutch prosecutors seek nine-year sentence for Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes
Algeria coach Belmadi reportedly tells players he quits after AFCON elimination
Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast fire coach after embarrassing loss
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Marco Donadel on his Newcastle regret, loving Fiorentina, and Didier Drogba
Jurgen Klinsmann expects South Korea's Son Heung-min to put his stamp on Asian Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Benzema, Rudiger linked with Liverpool move
Updated
Saudi Arabia coach Mancini stays true to his philosophy as he battles selection critics
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Benzema, Rudiger linked with Liverpool move
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings