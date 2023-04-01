Alex Grimaldo's double against Hoffenheim makes it 10 in a row for Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen went five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga ahead of Der Klassiker after winning a topsy-turvy encounter at Hoffenheim 3-2, marking a 10th consecutive victory for the side.

Leverkusen wasted no time in trying to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches when they took the lead after some intricate play between Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface in the ninth minute. From wide on the left, Wirtz played the ball inside to the Nigerian, who got to the by-line and cut it back to Wirtz who had continued his run into the area, and steered the ball past goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Xabi Alonso’s men controlled the tempo for the rest of the first half and a Robert Skov shot on the half-hour mark which went well over was the best Hoffenheim could muster. Leverkusen doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time with a simple yet effective corner routine. Jonas Hofmann played the ball along the floor to the awaiting Alex Grimaldo, who coolly side-footed the ball into the top corner with his first touch.

Hoffenheim were not going to lose their record of scoring in every league game this season without a fight, and they began the second half well. Maximilian Beier forced a save from Hradecky at his near post, before brushing off a couple of challengers to get to the rebound which he put just wide. A few minutes later they had preserved that record, and Hradecky had his hand up in apology to his teammates; his clearance was intercepted by Anton Stach, whose long-range shot went over the head of the backtracking goalkeeper and into the net.

The comeback was complete two minutes later, when Beier tested Hradecky from distance. His curling effort hit the post and rebounded perfectly into the path of Wout Weghorst, who tapped home. The Dutchman should have given his side the lead in the 64th minute, but his free header from Ozan Kabak’s cross went just over the bar. Boniface seemed to have repeated the trick at the other end when he got free in the Hoffenheim box before mistiming his header, but he kept the ball in play and laid it back to Grimaldo, who was lurking at the edge of the box. With almost a carbon copy of his first goal, he sent another curling effort past Baumann to regain the lead for Bayer.

The goal restored Leverkusen’s control of the game, too, which they were able to see out, guaranteeing they will sit atop the Bundesliga standings whatever happens between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund later today. It is a second straight home defeat for Die Kraichgauer, who remain in the European places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

