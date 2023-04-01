Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to return to the top of the Bundesliga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to return to the top of the Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to return to the top of the Bundesliga
Wirtz scored a stunner
Wirtz scored a stunner
AFP
Bayer Leverkusen leapt above Bayern Munich back to the summit of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Freiburg at the BayArena. The victory extends the hosts' unbeaten record across all competitions to 13 matches.

Enjoying their best-ever start to a Bundesliga campaign after eight games, accumulating 22 points from a possible 24, Bayer Leverkusen dominated the opening attacking proceedings at the BayArena, and Noah Atubolu had to remain an alert figure in the Freiburg goal to make sure the scoreline remained goalless.

In stark comparison, it was not that much of a shock that Freiburg struggled to amass any significant threat in and around the final third throughout the opening 15 minutes after failing to score across their last three road trips across the Bundesliga.

Unsurprisingly, Leverkusen were eventually rewarded for their determined attacking endeavours in the 36th minute, as Florian Wirtz sensationally channelled his inner Lionel Messi inside of the penalty area, exquisitely weaving in and out of at least five Freiburg defenders before sublimely slotting the ball into the far corner of the net.

Determined to again get their names onto the scoresheet, Leverkusen continued where they left off in the early stages of the second half and were duly compensated for their efforts shortly after the hour-mark.

Seeking his fifth league goal this season, Jonas Hofmann was unfortunate not to be celebrating that very accolade - the German international could only turn away in somewhat amusing fashion as his shot hit the inside of the post before fortuitously rolling over the line via the upper back of Atubolu.

Celebrating his 150th Bundesliga appearance, Manuel Gulde would set up an intriguing final 19 minutes at the BayArena moments after appearing from the away dugout, as he headed home Vincenzo Grifo’s inswinging corner past Lukas Hradecky at his near post.

The match stats
Flashscore

However, Gulde’s goal would only act as a late consolation for Freiburg as Leverkusen held on to claim their fifth consecutive Bundesliga win ahead of their second-round DFB-Pokal clash against the country’s smallest recognised professional footballing side, SV Sandhausen.

Meanwhile, Freiburg have now gone four away games across the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign without a victory. Christian Streich’s side will also turn their attention to cup matters with a clash against 2. Bundesliga outfit SC Paderborn 07 on the same day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

See all the match stats here.

In the day's other Bundesliga fixture, Dortmund came twice to grab a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Read a full report here and see all the league's results here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenFreiburg
Related Articles
Out-of-sorts Dortmund desperate for win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Football Tracker: Haaland the hero as Manchester turns blue, Napoli and Milan share spoils
Updated
Frimpong on song as Bayer Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga after battling Wolfsburg win
Show more
Football
Ajax slump to bottom of Eredivisie for first time after PSV thumping
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Updated
Second-half comeback sees Napoli draw level in dramatic clash with Milan
Colombian army searches for Luis Diaz's kidnapped father after his mother was rescued
United manager Ten Hag says derby loss one of most disappointing days of his tenure
Late Thuram strike gifts Inter 1-0 win over visiting Roma and takes them top
Cagliari make greatest comeback in Serie A history for first win of season
Haaland scores twice as ruthless City pile pressure on United in Manchester derby
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Haaland the hero as Manchester turns blue, Napoli and Milan share spoils
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool squad after 'tough night' following parents' kidnapping

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings