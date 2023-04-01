Frimpong on song as Bayer Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga after battling Wolfsburg win

Bayer Leverkusen rose back to the top of the Bundesliga table and maintained their unbeaten run after winning 2-1 at VfL Wolfsburg, who themselves lost their unbeaten start at home.

In a first half that produced 15 shots, there always promised to be goals, and the Volkswagen Arena nearly saw one in the first minute when Maximilian Arnold tried to catch out Lukas Hradecky after the goalkeeper’s poor clearance, only to see his shot sail wide.

Wolfsburg started promisingly but fell behind to Jeremie Frimpong’s effort at the back post, which creeped over the line after a brilliant cross from Victor Boniface. Remarkably, the pair now have 22 goal contributions between them this season, highlighting their attacking threat.

However, the hosts were always in the game and grabbed a leveller before the break, as centre-back Maxence Lacroix side-footed home a rare goal following a corner, breaking Wolfsburg’s duck of not scoring at home against Leverkusen since 2018.

Both sides had chances to take the lead early in the second half, but it was Leverkusen who nudged themselves in front again after the hour mark. Frimpong bombed down the flank and crossed for his fellow wing-back Alex Grimaldo to lash into the roof of the net after taking a slight deflection.

Frimpong and Boniface especially were combining well, and Pavao Pervan was forced into a couple of saves from the dynamic duo to keep Leverkusen further at bay.

Frimpong did have the ball in the net late on following Boniface’s through ball, but was rightfully ruled offside. Jonas Wind was then denied twice by Hradecky deep into stoppage time, as Leverkusen held on for all three points.

The result highlights Leverkusen’s title credentials, as Wolfsburg had previously won their first three Bundesliga home games, and Xabi Alonso’s men now sit pretty at the top of the table, looking down on Niko Kovac’s team in ninth and still unbeaten this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen player ratings Flashscore

