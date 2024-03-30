Bayer Leverkusen claim stunning late win against Hoffenheim to continue march towards title

Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning season continued as Xabi Alonso’s men scored in the 88th and 91st minute to come from behind and snatch a 2-1 win against Hoffenheim, extending their unbelievable unbeaten run to 39 games (W34, D5) across all competitions.

All the talk pre-game was based around Alonso announcing that he was to stay on as the Head Coach of Leverkusen next season - where he will almost definitely be defending the title - as the team known as the ‘Eternal Bridesmaids’ are on the verge of becoming Bundesliga champions.

It was the home side who dominated the early stages but struggled to create any clear cut chance as Granit Xhaka’s effort from the edge of the box was the closest Leverkusen came to opening the scoring, but the shot was comfortably gathered by Oliver Baumann.

Hoffenheim struggled to get a foothold in the game but completely against the run of play, the visitors took the lead - with their first shot of the afternoon - in the 33rd minute. Maximilian Beier played a neat one-two with Wout Weghorst before slotting the ball through the legs of Lukáš Hrádecký.

Alonso’s men responded well after falling behind but failed to net an equaliser before HT as Jonas Hoffman was denied by Baumann after being picked out by Florian Wirtz.

Leverkusen suffered from the same issues after the break, as they dominated possession - almost two-thirds - but a lack of clinical finishing was their downfall as Hoffenheim defended their lead superbly.

Álex Grimaldo almost drew his side level after the hour-mark but his thunderbolt effort was met by a strong Baumann save.

With their incredible 37-game unbeaten record at risk, Leverkusen threw everything forward but Baumann was saving everything coming his way, including a sublime stop off the line following a goalmouth scramble.

With over 30 shots on goal, it was a combination of poor finishing and a stunning performance in the Hoffenheim goal from Baumann that got in the way of the home side from equalising.

But just as they have done time and time again this season, Leverkusen relentlessly attacked their opponent’s goal and it finally paid dividends in the 88th minute as Wirtz’s cross to the back post was headed back into the danger area by Jonathan Tah and Robert Andrich volleyed the ball home.

The hosts were not done there as the turnaround was completed in stoppage time as Patrik Schick was in the right place at the right time to get on the end of Nathan Tella’s cross and secure a 23rd win in 27 league games.

Another victory provides another step towards a first-ever Bundesliga title.

