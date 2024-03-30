Bayer Leverkusen claim stunning late win against Hoffenheim to continue march towards title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen claim stunning late win against Hoffenheim to continue march towards title
Bayer Leverkusen claim stunning late win against Hoffenheim to continue march towards title
Schick celebrates his late winner
Schick celebrates his late winner
AFP
Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning season continued as Xabi Alonso’s men scored in the 88th and 91st minute to come from behind and snatch a 2-1 win against Hoffenheim, extending their unbelievable unbeaten run to 39 games (W34, D5) across all competitions.

All the talk pre-game was based around Alonso announcing that he was to stay on as the Head Coach of Leverkusen next season - where he will almost definitely be defending the title - as the team known as the ‘Eternal Bridesmaids’ are on the verge of becoming Bundesliga champions.

It was the home side who dominated the early stages but struggled to create any clear cut chance as Granit Xhaka’s effort from the edge of the box was the closest Leverkusen came to opening the scoring, but the shot was comfortably gathered by Oliver Baumann.

Hoffenheim struggled to get a foothold in the game but completely against the run of play, the visitors took the lead - with their first shot of the afternoon - in the 33rd minute. Maximilian Beier played a neat one-two with Wout Weghorst before slotting the ball through the legs of Lukáš Hrádecký.

Hoffenheim took a shock lead
AFP

Alonso’s men responded well after falling behind but failed to net an equaliser before HT as Jonas Hoffman was denied by Baumann after being picked out by Florian Wirtz.

Leverkusen suffered from the same issues after the break, as they dominated possession - almost two-thirds - but a lack of clinical finishing was their downfall as Hoffenheim defended their lead superbly.

Álex Grimaldo almost drew his side level after the hour-mark but his thunderbolt effort was met by a strong Baumann save.

Match stats
Statsperform

With their incredible 37-game unbeaten record at risk, Leverkusen threw everything forward but Baumann was saving everything coming his way, including a sublime stop off the line following a goalmouth scramble.

With over 30 shots on goal, it was a combination of poor finishing and a stunning performance in the Hoffenheim goal from Baumann that got in the way of the home side from equalising.

But just as they have done time and time again this season, Leverkusen relentlessly attacked their opponent’s goal and it finally paid dividends in the 88th minute as Wirtz’s cross to the back post was headed back into the danger area by Jonathan Tah and Robert Andrich volleyed the ball home. 

The hosts were not done there as the turnaround was completed in stoppage time as Patrik Schick was in the right place at the right time to get on the end of Nathan Tella’s cross and secure a 23rd win in 27 league games.

Another victory provides another step towards a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenHoffenheim
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso confirms he is set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season
Xabi Alonso set to stay at Leverkusen as Liverpool and Bayern rumours end
Philipp Lahm sure Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern run
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Dortmund stun Bayern to win Der Klassiker, Aston Villa beat Wolves
Updated
Dortmund down Bayern to claim first Der Klassiker triumph since 2019
Marusic scores last minute winner for Lazio against Juventus as Stadio Olimpico erupts
Son the hero as Tottenham seal crucial win over Luton
Wasteful Chelsea draw with 10-man Burnley after fight-back
Newcastle beat West Ham in seven-goal thriller as Premier League returns
Napoli lose ground on European places after thumping defeat at home to Atalanta
Japan handed 3-0 win after North Korea call off World Cup qualifier
Arsenal match not decisive but 'very important' for Man City's confidence, says Rodri
Most Read
Football Tracker: Dortmund stun Bayern to win Der Klassiker, Aston Villa beat Wolves
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings