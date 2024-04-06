Bayern Munich suffer shocking collapse as Heidenheim claim seismic comeback win

Bayern Munich suffer shocking collapse as Heidenheim claim seismic comeback win
Profimedia
A stunning second-half comeback saw Heidenheim beat Bundesliga's reigning champions Bayern Munich 3-2 in what was their first-ever competitive meeting at the Voith-Arena.

It’s been a case of ‘mission complete’ for the league newbies, who sat comfortably clear of the relegation zone ahead of the game. Despite that safety blanket, this was undoubtedly one of Heidenheim’s biggest games in their history and that was a sentiment felt in a raucous crowd.

Bundesliga's youngest club felt the force of its oldest member in the first half however, with Bayern looking for redemption after being beaten 2-0 by rivals Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

The visitors’ dominance eventually told seven minutes before the break, with Thomas Müller, making his 700th competitive appearance, involved in the buildup for Kane’s opener.

After Müller had flicked the ball over a Heidenheim defender, Gnabry rolled the ball to Kane who made no mistake with a close-range finish which moved him to 32 goals for the campaign and one closer to Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record of 41. 

Kane and Gnabry celebrate
AFP

Bayern then doubled their lead just minutes later, via Gnabry’s six-yard header after he was found in acres of space.

Frank Schmidt, German football’s longest-serving manager, rang the changes within his Heidenheim side at the break in an attempt to play the second period more aggressively.

It was a masterstroke from the veteran boss, as one of those substitutes Kevin Sessa grabbed his first Bundesliga goal on 50 minutes -  the forward slotting in from 10 yards after he was neatly played through down the middle.

Stunningly, the hosts would grab a leveller just 86 seconds later when a whipped cross was met by Tim Kleindienst’s side-footed volley.

The decibels had moved up a notch in the stadium but Bayern continually threatened to spoil the celebrations in a fantastic second half which saw both sides searching for the killer blow.

Heidenheim claimed a historic win
AFP

Kane went close to his second on several occasions, before Sessa nearly doubled his own scoring for the day as his powered header was denied by a phenomenal Sven Ulreich save.

Ultimately, a magical day for Heidenheim fans was capped off with just 10 minutes remaining, when Kleindienst calmly slotted home from inside the area to seal a memorable second-half turnaround and yet more misery for Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tim Kleindienst (Heidenheim)

See a summary of the match here

