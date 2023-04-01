Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen come back to draw against Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen are still unbeaten in the league

VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen settled for a share of the spoils in an exhilarating top-of-the-table Bundesliga encounter, leaving Die Werkself four points clear of second-place Bayern Munich having played an extra game.

Two unlikely title challengers faced off with both sets of fans likely pinching themselves at their clubs’ current league positions.

Leverkusen kicked off with a remarkable unbeaten record in all competitions this season (W19, D2), making them the only side in Europe’s top-five leagues yet to suffer a competitive loss. Meanwhile, Stuttgart’s 30-point tally was a club-high at this stage of the campaign in its current format.

The hosts were the only Bundesliga side yet to draw, and a full-throttle first half suggested they had no intention of ending that streak here.

Lukas Hradecky needed to be alert to keep an attack-minded Stuttgart at bay on several occasions, including making himself big to deny Serhou Guirassy netting his 17th league goal of the season.

The visitors displayed a threat of their own in the first period, but as the half-time whistle drew near, it was Die Schwaben who turned their impressive expected goals tally into something more tangible.

A piercing run into the box from Josha Vagnoman opened up Leverkusen, allowing the defender to pick out Chris Fuhrich for the simplest of tap-ins.

Key match stats Flashscore

If Stuttgart were on top in the first half, it was certainly Die Werkself who were in the ascendancy after the restart, equalising almost instantly.

Victor Boniface has netted eight league goals this season but his assists have proven equally important, adding another to his tally when he held off Dan-Axel Zagadou before digging out a cross for Florian Wirtz to convert first-time.

Armed with the momentum, Leverkusen maintained their second-half pressure and came within inches of taking the lead when Granit Xhaka struck the inside of the post from range.

A back-and-forth affair ultimately ended with the points shared - a result which shouldn’t upset either manager.

Bundesliga standings Flashscore

Stuttgart may not have been able to add to their joint league-high six home wins, but a point further strengthens their position inside the Bundesliga top-four after fifth-place Borussia Dortmund’s Saturday defeat.

Meanwhile, 17 points from seven league trips (W5, D2) represents an excellent return for first-place Leverkusen, who are still without defeat in an away match against Stuttgart since April 2010 (W7, D5).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

See all the match stats here.