Eintracht Frankfurt come back to secure draw against Werder Bremen in feisty affair

Despite a late sending-off, Tuta (24) salvaged what could prove to be an important point for Eintracht Frankfurt in their hunt for a UEFA Europa Conference League spot as they drew 1-1 with struggling Werder Bremen, who are now winless in six league games (D2, L4).

Frankfurt were evidently keen to return to winning ways after failing to pick up maximum points in their last two matches and it was their talisman Omar Marmoush who almost set them on the path to victory in the 17th minute.

Nnamdi Collins knocked a hopeful ball over the top and Marmoush’s fierce drive had Michael Zetterer scrambling but the German managed to beat the attempt away.

Werder responded well after some neat, one-touch interplay unlocked the Frankfurt defence but Jens Stage was denied by the outstretched leg of the ever-reliable Kevin Trapp.

Just before the break, Bremen had the best chance of the first period when Marvin Ducksch whipped in a free-kick to the near post where Amos Pieper's header was met with an excellent reaction save from Trapp.

Before kick-off, Bremen had gone five games without a win since beating FC Koln in the middle of February but on 62 minutes they took a surprise lead.

Ducksch’s delivery was once again spot on as the forward’s free-kick was met by the right foot of Stage. Trapp was able to get a hand to the strike but could only divert the ball into the path of Milos Veljkovic who made no mistake from nine yards.

10 minutes later and Werder were reduced to 10 men after the referee, Robert Hartmann was summoned over to the monitor to review a high challenge by Stage. Upon witnessing the incident in slow-motion, the German official was in no doubt and duly sent the Dane off.

Frankfurt have been a formidable outfit at home in the Bundesliga this season, losing only once in their previous 23 outings and on 76 minutes showed why they are to be feared at the Deutsche Bank Park. Willian Pacho floated in a ball to the back post where Tuta was lurking to loop in a wonderful header and level up proceedings.

On 89 minutes, after getting his side back on level terms, Tuta decided to ensure parity with the number of men on the field as well with a reckless challenge late on for his second dismissal of the season.

Neither side seemed to have either the appetite or the confidence to press for a winner which was somewhat curious considering a draw did very little for either side’s campaign aspirations.

Frankfurt have now won just two of their previous nine Bundesliga matches as they look to secure European football next season and Bremen have gone six games without a win in the Bundesliga but can take some solace in the fact they managed to halt a four-game losing streak in the league.

