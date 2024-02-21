German Bundesliga drops foreign investor search after fan protests

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. German Bundesliga drops foreign investor search after fan protests
German Bundesliga drops foreign investor search after fan protests
Updated
Fans in the Bundesliga have been protesting for months
Fans in the Bundesliga have been protesting for months
Profimedia
The German Football League (DFL), in charge of the country's top two divisions, on Wednesday stopped a process of finding a foreign investor for a stake in its broadcasting arm amid growing fan protests.

In December, Germany's first and second-tier football clubs voted in favour of letting a financial investor take a stake of the DFL media arm in a deal valued at between 900 million and 1 billion euros.

But that triggered a months-long wave of protests from fans opposing the move which they saw as further commercialisation of football in the country.

They interrupted play during many matches by throwing tennis balls and candy, and unfurling banners.

"A successful continuation of the process looks impossible given the current developments," DFL board spokesman Hans-Joachim Watzke, who is also CEO of Borussia Dortmund, said in a statement.

"Even if the large majority is in favour of a strategic partnership. That is why the board unanimously decided... not to continue the process and not to conclude it." 

Fans interrupted almost every Bundesliga game last weekend as they intensified the protests, with matches stopped several times and completed much later than scheduled.

Watzke said any new votes to try to restore it would only raise other issues surrounding the process and that was not the desired goal of the DFL.

He said the DFL would in the coming weeks invite clubs to talks to analyse the process.

The decision is a major blow for the DFL which had been looking to boost revenues. Leagues across Europe are increasingly eyeing external funding via broadcasting arrangements to increase income and their global reach.

The Bundesliga is ranked as Europe's second-biggest football league by revenue after England's Premier League.

Mentions
FootballBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Updated
Germany legend and World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies aged 63
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22
Show more
Football
Maccabi Haifa progress to Europa Conference League last 16 after battling past Gent
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Intense and honest: Who is new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner?
Late Lopes penalty moves Yokohama F. Marinos into Asian Champions League quarters
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Derby Week: Rapid vs Austria - The battle for Vienna tinged with fading former glory
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Race for the Scudetto: Inter have the title wrapped up as Paredes shines for Roma
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Ace machine Ivo Karlovic officially calls time on 'unorthodox' career
Veteran Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings