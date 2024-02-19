German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22

Hertha Berlin had more than 50,000 in the stands for their weekend game

Germany's second-tier 2.Bundesliga for the first time attracted more fans to its nine games last weekend than the Bundesliga.

According to German magazine Kicker, a total of 284,643 spectators attended second division stadiums on matchday 22, while the top-tier Bundesliga had 261,099 supporters.

While 2. Bundesliga heavyweights like Schalke and Hertha Berlin staged home matches with over 50,000 fans, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich played away.

The Bundesliga is the world's best attended soccer league with over 44,000 fans per match on average, according to UEFA.