German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 2. Bundesliga
  4. German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22
Hertha Berlin had more than 50,000 in the stands for their weekend game
Hertha Berlin had more than 50,000 in the stands for their weekend game
AFP
Germany's second-tier 2.Bundesliga for the first time attracted more fans to its nine games last weekend than the Bundesliga.

According to German magazine Kicker, a total of 284,643 spectators attended second division stadiums on matchday 22, while the top-tier Bundesliga had 261,099 supporters.

While 2. Bundesliga heavyweights like Schalke and Hertha Berlin staged home matches with over 50,000 fans, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich played away.

The Bundesliga is the world's best attended soccer league with over 44,000 fans per match on average, according to UEFA.

Mentions
Football2. BundesligaBundesligaDortmundHertha BerlinSchalkeBayern Munich
Related Articles
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights
Why spending on transfers is down across the world ahead of Deadline Day
Show more
Football
Onana rescues point for Everton against Palace as Glasner watches on
Girona's title challenge takes another hit as Athletic Bilbao win five-goal thriller
Struggling Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barcelona clash
Napoli visit begins Xavi's final chance of restoring Barcelona pride
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Atletico's Diego Simeone returns to cherished Milan for tough Inter battle
Hamari Traore and Krepin Diatta banned following Cup of Nations outbursts
Emerse Fae confirmed as Côte d'Ivoire coach after AFCON victory
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
Updated
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings