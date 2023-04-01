German football league expects at least four bids in billion-euro stake sale

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. German football league expects at least four bids in billion-euro stake sale
German football league expects at least four bids in billion-euro stake sale
Bundesliga trophy on display
Bundesliga trophy on display
Profimedia
German football's governing body Deutsche Fussball-Liga (DFL) has invited five financial investors to apply for a stake in the Bundesliga's marketing rights, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Investors would be expected to pay 900 million to 1 billion euros ($981 million-$1.1 billion) to the DFL over the next few years, according to a letter from it to the 36 professional clubs seen by Reuters.

The potential strategic partners being considered are Advent, Blackstone, Bridgepoint, CVC and EQT, according to the DFL letter. The DFL added that they could help strengthen its national media product and expand its digital and international business.

DFL expects preliminary bids from at least four of these investors at the beginning of December, the two sources said.

DFL, Advent, Blackstone, CVC and EQT declined to comment. Bridgepoint was not immediately available for comment.

At a general meeting on December 11th, the Bundesliga clubs are to vote so that the process can proceed. A two-thirds majority is required.

In this reverse auction process, for up to 1 billion euros the financial investors are to acquire a maximum of 8% in a newly founded marketing company for 20 years, which will hold the television, advertising and digital rights to the Bundesliga.

The process, which will be the DFL's third attempt at a rights stake stale - a previous proposal in May failed to win the clubs' backing - is about "securing the sporting and economic competitive position of the federal leagues," the letter states.

Under the new proposal, an investor should have no say in the design of the game plan or the league, and the DFL should be able to determine who leads the new marketing company.

Mentions
FootballBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayern Munich survive late Heidenheim comeback to win thriller
Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt sidelined with knee ligament injury
Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter fight back to draw with Juventus in Derby, Lyon lose again
Updated
Inter stay top of Serie A after coming back to draw against rivals Juventus
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
Rodrygo bags brace as Real Madrid sweep Cadiz aside to go top of LaLiga
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Struggling Bundesliga club Union Berlin appoint Nenad Bjelica as head coach
Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison
Watkins on target as Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Football Tracker: Inter fight back to draw with Juventus in Derby, Lyon lose again
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings