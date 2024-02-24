Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race
Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race
Kane was the hero for Bayern
Kane was the hero for Bayern
Profimedia
Harry Kane scored a 91st-minute winner as Bayern Munich ended a run of three consecutive defeats by beating RB Leipzig 2-1 at the Allianz Arena, keeping them within eight points of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

An expectant home crowd were inches away from being greeted by an opener inside five minutes when Kane was found by Raphaël Guerreiro, but the Englishman’s header was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

That was about as good as it got for the Rekordmeister before the break, however. Leroy Sane passed up opportunities to shoot when well-placed, and after inadvertently blocking a Kane shot, he drew the ire of the home faithful.

Tuchel is set to depart at the end of the season
Profimedia

The winger made up for it with a lung-busting recovery run to stop a Leipzig counter in its tracks, but not for the first time this season, the Bayern players were jeered off at the HT whistle regardless.

For all their first-half struggles, the hosts had very rarely found their own goal under threat. Not until the 53rd minute did Leipzig manage a shot on target, as Amadou Haidara stung the palms of Manuel Neuer from range. From the resultant corner, Mohamed Simakan flashed a volley wide of the target to provide another sizable scare.

As tension started to grow inside the Allianz Arena, the ever-reliable Kane brought heart rates down as he slotted home Bayern’s opener, expertly finding the bottom corner after being played in by Jamal Musiala.

Kane opened the scoring for Bayern
Profimedia

World class quality put them ahead, while at the other end it preserved their lead as Neuer made a phenomenal save to deny Benjamin Sesko as he bore down on goal.

The Slovenian passed up another opportunity shortly afterwards, but he was on target in the 70th minute as his effort deflected beyond the grasp of Neuer to set up a thrilling finale in Munich.

Thomas Tuchel turned to his bench for inspiration, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made all the difference as his flick was rifled in by the clinical Kane, who sent the home crowd wild with a pivotal last-gasp winner which ended a three-match H2H run without a victory.

Match stats
Statsperform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballBundesligaKane HarryBayern MunichRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Updated
German fans ready to celebrate win over DFL plans as Bayern crisis deepens
Bayern Munich at fault for 'unsatisfied' Kane's dip in form, says Tuchel
Show more
Football
Manchester City hold on to earn narrow victory away at Bournemouth
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can still finish fourth despite Fulham defeat
Harry Maguire slams 'naive' Manchester United after shock Fulham loss at Old Trafford
Barcelona put pressure on Real Madrid as they punish Getafe in thrashing
Manchester United stunned at Old Trafford as Iwobi steals late winner for Fulham
Aston Villa continue top four march after demolishing Nottingham Forest
Olympic berth in balance as North Korea hold Japan to draw in playoff
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title against Kalinskaya, Khachanov wins Doha final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings