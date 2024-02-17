Bayern Munich at fault for 'unsatisfied' Kane's dip in form, says Tuchel

Kane and Bayern are struggling
Kane and Bayern are struggling
Profimedia
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday that his side needed to do more to bring an "unsatisfied" Harry Kane into games amid a dip in form.

Kane has not registered a shot on target for two matches, both of which Bayern lost. The club, who travel to Bochum on Sunday, have not lost three matches in a row since 2015.

"It's unbelievable how well he can score in training and how he pushes on the team - which is absolutely world-class - and how little we have found him in games," said Tuchel.

"I have seldom experienced such a difference in what a player has been able to bring on the pitch in training and on the pitch in actual games."

Tuchel said he has not given the experienced striker advice, saying "Harry doesn't need me. He can take care of himself."

"He knows what he's doing and he's not satisfied with the way he's been implemented in games and we're not satisfied with the way things have been going."

Kane has 24 league goals in 21 games so far this season, but drew blanks against Bayer Leverkusen and again at Lazio in the Champions League.

Tuchel on Saturday recognised the "gloomy" atmosphere around the team but said "we are all committed to turning things around".

Bayern, who have won the past 11 Bundesliga titles, sit five points behind Leverkusen with 13 games remaining this season.

Football Tracker: Juventus being held by Verona, Chelsea 1-0 up against Manchester City
Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri
Five-star Arsenal blow away sorry Burnley to boost Premier League title bid
Wasteful Tottenham shocked by Wolves as Joao Gomes bags brace in away win
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen continue unbeaten run at Heidenheim
Five-star Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in rampant display
Salah stars on return as injury-hit Liverpool brush aside Brentford
Breezy Ancelotti unfazed by latest reports linking Mbappe to Real Madrid
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms
