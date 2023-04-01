King Kane leads Bayern Munich to 1-0 win over Koln and top of Bundesliga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. King Kane leads Bayern Munich to 1-0 win over Koln and top of Bundesliga
King Kane leads Bayern Munich to 1-0 win over Koln and top of Bundesliga
Harry Kane's 18th league goal of the season proved decisive
Harry Kane's 18th league goal of the season proved decisive
AFP
Bayern Munich made it six Bundesliga wins in a row by defeating FC Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion. Bayern moved to the top of the table as a result, while the Billy Goats are rooted to the bottom with just one victory from their 12 league games this season.

It was Steffen Baumgart’s men who got off to the better start, but they couldn’t take advantage of their best chance in front of goal as Jan Thielmann was denied by Manuel Neuer.

After this opportunity, Bayern kicked into gear and took over the contest, eventually opening the scoring in the 19th minute. Breaking away on a counter-attack, Leroy Sane fed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but the Cameroon international’s effort was blocked on the line.

However, the ball fell to the feet of the one man the Koln players didn’t want it to fall to, as Harry Kane was left with the simple task of sweeping home the rebound - a strike that marks him out as the highest-scoring Englishman in a Bundesliga season.

Now armed with the lead, Bayern continued to burst forward and Choupo-Moting should have added a second minutes later but after being picked out by Sane once again, he was denied this time by Marvin Schwabe.

Sane himself came close to getting his name on the scoresheet, but after fashioning space in the box, his shot drifted agonisingly past the post as the visitors ended the half on top, but failed to grow their lead.

Harry Kane in action with Koln's Julian Chabot
Profimedia

Thomas Tuchel’s side were sluggish after the break, but so were the hosts, as both teams struggled to create any clear goal-scoring opportunities early on. After the hour mark, Bayern began to turn the screw but were still left searching for the elusive second goal.

Kingsley Coman came the closest to doubling the Bavarians’ lead, but after being picked out by Leon Goretzka’s flick-on at the front post, the Frenchman’s header crashed against the crossbar.

Key match stats
Flashscore

In the end, the second goal never arrived and Bayern ended up holding on to their slender lead. Koln, the lowest scorers in the division, showed exactly why as they failed to make their late pressure count, consequently replacing Union Berlin as the basement boys of Germany’s top-flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern Munich1. FC KolnKane Harry
Related Articles
From refugee camp to Munich, Bayern sign Australian youngster Nestory Irankunda
Serial winner Xabi Alonso has soaring Leverkusen dreaming of Bundesliga title
'Phenomenon' Kane basks in praise after record goal run for Bayern Munich
Show more
Football
South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup as they aim for 2031
Brazil football confederation to sue social media users over racial slurs
Five-star PSG hit their straps in statement win over Ligue 1 title rivals Monaco
Football Tracker: Bayern and Alaves grab wins as PSG impress against Monaco
Updated
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil versus Argentina brawl
De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
Walter Mazzarri says it is too early to talk about Napoli season goals
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
'Learn to behave': Novak Djokovic explains row with British fans at Davis Cup
Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings