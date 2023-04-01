More expensive than Haaland, 'golden boy' Adeyemi has yet to to shine for Dortmund

Another golden child of German football - that was the word on the street about Karim Adeyemi (21), who left Salzburg last summer and headed back to his homeland to don the colours of Borussia Dortmund. The Westphalian club paid 30 million euros for him, a touch more than for Erling Haaland (23). However, for the money invested, the desired results have not yet come.

Two years ago he dominated the Euros with the German Under-21s, made his debut in the senior national team and was named the best talent in the whole country.

A year later, Karim Adeyemi moved back to his homeland for €30 million and became a player for Borussia Dortmund, who won a battle with Barcelona and other leading European clubs for his signature.

Erling Haaland's successor? Not the craziest comparison as there were several similarities between the two. Adeyemi was groomed for big things by Salzburg, then he too went to Dortmund, was lightning quick and could score loads of goals.

But the fairytale of the youngster soon came to an end. Last season he waited until the 18th round of the Bundesliga to score a goal.

"We had to discuss some things with him and Karim worked on them," Borussia coach Edin Terzic noted in February.

In the spring, the striker hit the ground running. He scored a total of six goals and was clocked at a Bundesliga record running speed of 36.65 km/h.

But the summer came and after that, the 'golden boy' was silent again. In 356 minutes played, he has not scored once. He was injured, dropped out of the line-up, and has been on the sidelines.

In seven games, he's had two shots on goal from four attempts. The metrics for expected goals and assists aren't great either. They certainly don't indicate that the German youngster is just unlucky.

Omitted by Nagelsmann

He's now been handed a lifeline by the Under-21 nation team. The new coach of the German senior team, Julian Nagelsmann, has assessed that it is not the ideal time to take Adeyemi, who started his football career at Bayern Munich, overseas for training.

Even the player himself realises he can do better. "I know I am not playing well right now. Sometimes there comes a period when you just don't do well. That's the case with me now," he admitted.

"But it's just a certain time, I know I'll be able to get through it. I'm doing everything I can," Adeyemi added.

He's stepping up his training. He's drilling one-on-one scenarios, honing his technique and working out in the gym. He accepted the invitation to the youth national team with humility. He didn't score for the German U21s either but in a close win in Bulgaria, he assisted his club teammate Youssoufa Moukoka's goal.

"The BVB management has assured me several times that they still believe in me. But more importantly, I believe in myself and I will get through this. No one else will do it for me," he said without any doubt.

The case of teammate Donyel Malen gives him hope. He too arrived in the summer of 2021 with a reputation as a great talent from PSV for €30 million and the acclimatisation had not gone to plan to start with.

However, now the Dutch international is one of Borussia's key players.