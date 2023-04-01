Dortmund's Fullkrug in peak form ahead of clash with former club Werder Bremen

Dortmund's Fullkrug in peak form ahead of clash with former club Werder Bremen
Fullkrug scored in each of Germany's recent friendly matches with the United States and Mexico
Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug (30) is ready to face his former club Werder Bremen on Friday with the Germany forward's recent meteoric rise making him threat number one for the visitors.

Fullkrug has been a late bloomer, becoming the Bundesliga's top scorer last season at the age of 29 and triggering a move to Champions League club Dortmund in the close season.

A Werder youth product who also had two separate stints at the club, Fullkrug earned his first Germany call-up shortly before the World Cup last year.

The powerful forward never looked back and has now scored nine times in his 11 internationals, including in each of their recent friendly matches with the United States and Mexico.

"Niclas has integrated really well," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday.

"He has settled in well and has helped us with his quality and activity on the pitch and, as you know, he scored again with the national team."

Fullkrug has also netted twice in the league and set up another goal in seven matches so far for Dortmund.

With fellow strikers Youssoufa Moukoko injured and Sebastien Haller returning from international duty later on Friday, Fullkrug's form will be key for Dortmund against Werder.

"He gets more and more connected with our game. We hope he remains healthy because he has to play seven matches in the next three weeks," Terzic said.

After playing Werder, Dortmund travel to Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

