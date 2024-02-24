'My bag's packed' jokes Tuchel after watching Bayern win on suitcase

Bayern Munich's German head coach Thomas Tuchel follows the action from the sidelines
Bayern Munich's German head coach Thomas Tuchel follows the action from the sidelines
AFP
Outgoing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel joked "my bag is packed" after watching his side's 2-1 win over RB Leipzig while sitting on a silver-coloured suitcase on Saturday.

With the match scoreless in the first half, Tuchel dragged a silver box from the Bayern dugout, sitting on it to watch the game from the sidelines.

Tuchel took in the action with his arms crossed, reminiscent of Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa, who regularly watched while sitting on a cooler box or even a bucket.

Asked by reporters after the win why he had sat on the box seemingly for the first time, the outgoing manager hit back with a joke.

"I specially brought it from home. It's an aluminium suitcase, all my things are inside, it is already packed."

Bayern on Wednesday announced Tuchel, who previously had a deal until 2025, would leave the club in the summer "by mutual agreement" with the German champions eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel admitted after the game he would have stayed in the Bavarian capital beyond the summer if the decision was up to him.

Bayern are also in danger of an early exit in the Champions League, having lost their last 16 first leg match with Lazio 1-0 in Rome.

