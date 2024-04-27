RB Leipzig boost top-four hopes in Bundesliga with impressive win over Dortmund

RB Leipzig took a huge step towards cementing a top-four finish by coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 at the Red Bull Arena, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches.

With the Bundesliga looking incredibly likely to be granted a fifth qualification place for the UEFA Champions League next season, the sense of jeopardy and high drama that would’ve otherwise surrounded this top-four duel was perhaps lost.

Regardless, Dortmund were forced to weather an early storm and emerged strongly, with Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt being denied by Peter Gulacsi before the visitors hit the front.

After the Red Bulls failed to clear Marius Wolf’s cross, Jadon Sancho seized on the loose ball and exquisitely curled an effort into the top corner to score for the seventh time against Leipzig.

Marco Rose’s men weren’t behind for long, however, levelling proceedings within three minutes. Xavi Simons’ sumptuous outside-of-the-foot cross found Lois Openda at the far post to turn home his 24th goal of the Bundesliga campaign, with the goal only awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

The hosts were now in the ascendancy, and after Xavi had an effort come back off the post they completed a first-half turnaround. Xaver Schlager’s initial effort from distance could only be parried by Gregor Kobel, with Benjamin Sesko pouncing on the loose ball to finish off the rebound and score for a fourth consecutive match.

The break came at a good time for Dortmund, who perhaps had one eye on their midweek UEFA Champions League semi-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain. Whatever the reason, their focus certainly wasn’t where it needed to be after the restart, as their deficit was doubled within a minute of kick-off.

Openda broke free of the offside trap, and rather than looking to double his personal tally, he squared and found Mohamed Simakan to slide past Kobel.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Edin Terzic’s men never really threatened a comeback, and as the contest ticked into the final 10 minutes, Christoph Baumgartner finished them off.

Slotted in by Benjamin Henrichs, the Austrian beat Kobel at his near post to round off the scoring and end Dortmund’s four-match winning run on the road in the Bundesliga.

A place at Europe’s top table now looks all but secure for Leipzig, while Die Schwarzgelben are left to lick their wounds after a humbling defeat.

As it stands at the top of the Bundesliga Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

