Stuttgart keep Champions League charge going in comfortable win against Mainz

Stuttgart's German defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt celebrates scoring with teammates
Stuttgart's German defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt celebrates scoring with teammates
AFP
Bundesliga high flyers VfB Stuttgart made it eight successive home matches unbeaten in emphatic fashion, recording a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Mainz 05 at the MHPArena to keep their dream of UEFA Champions League qualification alive.

Having accumulated the lowest-ever number of points in the club's history at this stage of a Bundesliga season, Mainz desperately needed a result and a strong start reflected that.

Despite operating as a defender, Anthony Caci went into this clash as the Carnival Club’s joint-top goalscorer (two), but nearly added to that tally less than 120 seconds into the game, as the attack-minded German managed to beat Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow, but not the post.

Following a prolonged disruption, as the clean-up operation began after a plethora of tennis balls were launched onto the MHPArena pitch from the stands, Mainz spurned another glorious opportunity to break the deadlock. This time, Merveille Papela was guilty of being wasteful, as he somehow fired wide under no pressure at the back post with the net at his mercy.

The unforeseen interruption in proceedings ultimately did not deter Stuttgart, as Sebastian Hoenel’s high-flying side stunned Mainz with a devastating three-minute spell in first-half injury time.

First, Maximilian Mittelstadt confidently fired the hosts ahead with a well-taken strike from inside of the penalty area, before Jamie Leweling continued the carnival-esque celebrations moments later with another expertly-taken finish, after showcasing his attacking guile to accelerate away from the defensive advances of the onrushing Caci.

After being denied again, in a one-on-one with Robin Zentner, Leweling was eventually replaced by Serhou Guirassy, who was making his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Despite the return of the talismanic Guinea striker, it would be his equally-as-impressive strike-partner this season, Deniz Undav, who finished off Mainz in the 73rd minute, as he brilliantly got away from his marker before confidently slotting the ball beyond Mainz’s helpless stopper.

Ludovic Ajorque pulled back a consolation goal not long after, doing so via a close-range header. The victory extends Stuttgart's unbeaten head-to-head record to eight matches, while another loss leaves Mainz nine points adrift of safety as the Carnival Club’s hopes of spending a 16th successive season in the top flight continue to diminish with every passing week.

Match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart)

Read the match stats and report here.

Mentions
