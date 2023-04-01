Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen count on brilliant Grimaldo to extend winning run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen count on brilliant Grimaldo to extend winning run
Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen count on brilliant Grimaldo to extend winning run
Alejandro Grimaldo is one of the Bundesliga's form players
Alejandro Grimaldo is one of the Bundesliga's form players
Reuters
Surprise Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen are counting on the efficiency of wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (28) to help them stretch their winning run in 2024 with a home victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Rhine derby on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso's team have won their two league games this year and have made it 12 wins in their last 14 Bundesliga matches to take control of the title race on 48 points and open up a four-point gap over second-placed champions Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen have so far found attacking solutions despite the absence of their top scorer Victor Boniface, who was ruled out for months following surgery for an adductor muscle injury earlier in January during the winter break.

One of the keys to Leverkusen's success this year has been Spaniard Grimaldo, whose skills and versatility have seen him orchestrate their midfield while also scoring.

Grimaldo's numbers in the league
Flashscore

Grimaldo has bagged seven goals while also setting up a further eight for his teammates, including their last-gasp winner in a 3-2 success at RB Leipzig last week when he floated a corner to the far post for Piero Hincapie to slot in.

Striker Patrik Schick, who is expected to start once more, is set to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance and could score his 50th league goal, having netted in each of his four matches against Gladbach so far.

But Leverkusen, often derided as a team lacking a winning mentality and nicknamed 'Neverkusen' for their inability to win titles, are now unbeaten in 27 consecutive matches across all competitions this season.

Full standings
Flashscore

Title rivals Bayern, chasing a record-extending 12th consecutive league crown, cut Leverkusen's lead with a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in their postponed encounter on Wednesday.

For much of the game, they looked somewhat sharper than in Sunday's shock 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen but were still far from their best, wasting chances before scoring at the start of the second half through Raphael Guerreiro.

"I feel our performance (against Union) was completely different from the one on Sunday against Werder," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said after Wednesday's win. "Werder had counterattacks from the start."

Bayern will, however, not have an easy task at their Bavarian rivals Augsburg on Saturday with the hosts having won their last two matches on home soil against the champions.

Third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who on 34 points are 10 behind Bayern, host RB Leipzig, in fourth on 33.

The pair, along with fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund also on 33, are locked in a battle for a top-four finish that brings Champions League football next season.

Full round of fixtures
Flashscore

Follow the Bundesliga on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaGrimaldo AlejandroSchick PatrikBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichWerder BremenB. MonchengladbachRB LeipzigUnion BerlinDortmundAugsburgVfB Stuttgart
Related Articles
Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan to boost defence
Show more
Football
Paris St-Germain sign Brazilian teen Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Updated
Maddison ready to return from injury for Tottenham's clash with Manchester City
Union Berlin coach Bjelica banned for three games after shoving Bayern's Sane
Son says criticism of South Korea teammates has gone too far in plea to media
Manchester City's Haaland to miss FA Cup clash with Spurs but close to return
South Korea through to Asian Cup last 16 after 3-3 draw with Malaysia, Bahrain top group
Updated
Pochettino desperate for titles but not new players as Chelsea's fortunes turn
Title-chasing Inter playing catch-up for a change when they face Fiorentina
Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko elected president of the nation's FA
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings