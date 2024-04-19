Thomas Tuchel still leaving Bayern Munich despite Julian Nagelsmann news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Thomas Tuchel still leaving Bayern Munich despite Julian Nagelsmann news
Thomas Tuchel still leaving Bayern Munich despite Julian Nagelsmann news
Thomas Tuchel has endured a frustrating season at Bayern Munich
Thomas Tuchel has endured a frustrating season at Bayern Munich
Reuters
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel (50) will still leave the club at the end of this season, even if one of his rumoured replacements, Julian Nagelsmann (36), has committed his future to the German national job, the coach said on Friday.

The Bundesliga club said in February that they were parting ways with Tuchel. Nagelsmann, whose sacking in March 2023 led to Tuchel's arrival, was tipped to return to Bayern, but has now extended his contract with Germany until 2026.

"I have an agreement with the club, and it's communicated, and it stands," Tuchel told a press conference.

"I thought that this was going to be plausible after (director of the national team) Rudi Voeller renewed his contract and I think that Rudi and Julian really are a good team and work well together and support each other well, so I was expecting it.

"I believe for the national team this decision is good because it has clarity and stability ahead of the Euros without any discussions."

Bayern, league champions for the last 11 seasons, have already lost their Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen this campaign, but they did reach the Champions League semi-finals after their 1-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Bayern's recent form
Flashscore

That gave Tuchel's side a 3-2 aggregate win, and a rare moment of joy for Bayern this season, where they were also knocked out of the German Cup by third-tier club Saarbruecken.

"The atmosphere in the changing room was relaxed," Tuchel said.

"It's nice when the joy is so great. I sat down afterwards to relax with the coaches and friends. Waking up you're in good spirits, even if it was a short night, because we had training again the next day."

Bayern are at Union Berlin on Saturday, but will likely be without Leroy Sane. The winger missed the last two league games with injury and returned for the Arsenal win.

Sane may be rested to be ready for the following league match with Eintracht Frankfurt or the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

"It will be a race against time for Frankfurt and Real," Tuchel said. "We probably won't take him to Berlin. It's unlikely."

Bayern are second in the Bundesliga standings, 16 points behind champions Leverkusen and ahead of VfB Stuttgart on goal difference.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern Munich
Related Articles
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to miss Arsenal clash, out for 'several weeks'
Bayern Munich defeat relegation-threatened Koln to delay Leverkusen title celebrations
Show more
Football
Vitesse's 35-year Eredivisie streak ends after 18-point deduction
EFL denies it agreed to scrap FA Cup replays and calls for FA to rethink position
Football Tracker: Juventus and Athletic Bilbao in action before pivotal weekend
Man City boss Guardiola admits Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semi due to muscle injury
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be ready for any situation in Premier League title race
EXCLUSIVE: Tintin Marquez on how he led Qatar to the Asian Cup title in two months
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Fantasy Premier League: Who to pick from Liverpool and Arsenal as double gameweeks loom?
Blow for Everton as defender Nathan Patterson out for the season
Coventry boss Mark Robins says troubled Manchester United still world's biggest club
Most Read
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings